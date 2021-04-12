Business
NFTs arrive in the watch world
The latest crypto token craze is spreading through watches.
Following a torrent of record-breaking prices for digital assets, from works of art to sneakers, the first NFT or non-fungible token watch verified by blockchain technology was offered earlier this month. It did not sell and the auction was extended.
But other NFT awards, made on online platforms and by traditional auction houses, seem to indicate that NFTs are attracting investors and creating new ways of owning or simply enjoying watches as dematerialized assets. And other NTF watch auctions are scheduled.
The first NFT watch to go on sale was the Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chronograph Special Piece, donated by Jean-Claude Biver, the industry veteran who emerged from retirement to seize the opportunity to make history.
What we’re doing today is a world first that will have wings, Mr Biver said in a Zoom presentation on March 30, at the start of the original six-day auction. We are at the start of something big.
[Still Dont Get What an NTF Is? Heres a quick explanation.]
Mr. Bivers NFT was a digital photograph called a digital twin that he took of the Hublot Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chronograph prototype in his private collection. (I would never sell the watch, he says. It is a true benchmark, and the genesis of every model manufactured since 2005 by Hublot.)
It was accompanied by a cryptographic signature stamped with a code that provided a record of the authenticity and provenance of the images. These tokens live on a blockchain, a digital ledger used in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum.
Mr. Biver has achieved many firsts in his 43-year career, most notably in 2015 when, as Managing Director of TAG Heuer, he secured an unprecedented collaboration with Google and Intel to bring technology from Silicon Valley to the Swiss watchmaking with the brand’s first connected watches.
Presumably being the first account also in the emerging NFT market, which would explain the last minute maneuvers for the distinction of the watch worlds.
On March 25, the watch brand Jacob & Company ad that it would offer the first NFT watch on the new ArtGrails platform. (The piece, a unique digital-only SF24 tourbillon piece, went on sale on April 4, but was discontinued and started again as a new auction that ended on Thursday.)
But on March 30, Biver began his auction on the OpenSea platform, with help from Carlos Moreira, founder and CEO of WISeKey International Holding, a Geneva-based cybersecurity company. A giant image of Mr Biver and Mr Moreira flashed on the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to let everyone know the auction has started.
But five days later, only three offers could be seen 1 ether which was equivalent to about $ 2,078 as of April 5; 1.05 ether, or about $ 2,182; and ether, or approximately $ 51,961, none of which reached the undisclosed reserve price. Now the auction has been extended to April 30.
The Jacob & Company NFT was a 3D animation produced by the brand and inspired by its Epic SF24 travel watch, but with two additional features to make it a bespoke digital creation: a tourbillon and a split flap system displaying the names of 10 cryptocurrencies.
Our NFT watch is a purely digital, symbolized asset that only exists in the digital space, Benjamin Arabov, CEO of Jacob & Company, said in a video interview on March 30 from New York.
On April 5, a day after the auction started, there were so many bidders that the platform couldn’t handle it and crashed, Arabov said. It went up to $ 3.1 million and then it all fell apart.
The sale was relaunched on April 7, this time for a 24-hour period to reduce the risk of hackers, Arabov said. The final price was 50.74 ether, or about $ 100,000.
Many of my collector clients are intrigued by NFTs because they are new and different, said Avery Andon, art dealer and founder of the NFT ArtGrails platform, in a video interview from Miami. But NFTs will take some getting used to.
Will watch collectors be inclined to buy digital watches linked to a blockchain token, without ever owning a real watch?
NFTs derive their value from their rarity, Andon said. This Jacob & Company NFT is the only one in the world, and serious watch and NFT collectors see inherent value in it.
And, Mr. Arabov said, most watch collectors keep their watches safe 99% of the time, anyway.
In addition to assurances of provenance and rarity, the Jacob & Company NFT was sold with a bit of a watch-buying tradition: a paper certificate and a storage box fitted with a hard drive to store the NFT.
As a watch collector, I love the experience of the box and the papers, Mr Andon said. That’s why we’ve replicated this physical experience here, except you don’t get a watch, only this very rare token.
With more and more investors looking for digital wealth, global NFT transaction volume surpassed $ 500 million in March, of which $ 240 million was in that month alone. Watch auctioneers are just getting into the game.
On April 23, Sothebys is expected to become the first major auction house to sell an NFT watch when a Ressence Spymaster goes on sale in Hong Kong with its NFT, a computer-generated video of the watch.
The NFT digital video that accompanies the watch seems like the right way to highlight its true value, Sam Hines, head of watches at Sothebys, said in a press release.
And on the same day, Phillips is expected to sell a digital artwork called Replicator, by artist Mad Dog Jones, real name Michah Dowbak. The piece, listed in an online auction, is described as having the ability to reproduce every 28 days, resulting in seven generations of artwork.
The auction house has also been approached to sell tokenized watches, a request we take very seriously, said Arthur Touchot, head of digital strategy at Geneva-based Phillips.
Whether NFTs become a watershed moment in the watch market or a bubble inflated by abstract financial patterns, only time will tell.
But Jacob & Company’s Arabov said NFT watches would help push the boundaries of creativity by freeing watchmakers from material constraints. And, he said, his company is already planning to present an entire NFT collection that will be much more creative than any real watch, but that will live exclusively in the NFT world.
If NFT watches became wearable using augmented reality, like Guccis Virtual 25 sneakers, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine fans vying to own the digital version of an otherwise inaccessible watch like a Patek Philippe Nautilus or Paul Newmans Rolex Daytona that could be worn and touted, even if only on social networks.
The sale was aimed at getting people to pay attention to NFTs, Arabov said. It is not a question of whether NFTs will have a place in watches, but when, and when.
