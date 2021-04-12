NFTs arrive in the watch world

The latest crypto token craze is spreading through watches.

Following a torrent of record-breaking prices for digital assets, from works of art to sneakers, the first NFT or non-fungible token watch verified by blockchain technology was offered earlier this month. It did not sell and the auction was extended.

But other NFT awards, made on online platforms and by traditional auction houses, seem to indicate that NFTs are attracting investors and creating new ways of owning or simply enjoying watches as dematerialized assets. And other NTF watch auctions are scheduled.

The first NFT watch to go on sale was the Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chronograph Special Piece, donated by Jean-Claude Biver, the industry veteran who emerged from retirement to seize the opportunity to make history.

What we’re doing today is a world first that will have wings, Mr Biver said in a Zoom presentation on March 30, at the start of the original six-day auction. We are at the start of something big.