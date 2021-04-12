Cyber ​​Security Firm Darktrace Plans $ 3 Billion IPO on the London Stock Exchange | IPOs





Cyber ​​security firm Darktrace has announced plans to float on the London Stock Exchange, a move that would value the Cambridge-based company at $ 3 billion. It is the first major company to choose the City for its initial public offering (IPO) since Deliveroos’ disappointing debut on the stock market last month. Darktrace, founded in Cambridge in 2013, employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and is backed by tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch. He claims to have been the first to use artificial intelligence to detect and combat large-scale cybersecurity threats. The company, which has 4,600 customers including Rolls-Royce and memory chip maker Micron, said demand for some of its products increased last year as companies scrambled to deal with security risks. following the work-from-home boom during the Covid epidemic. Darktrace started offering his services to the NHS, free of charge, at the start of the pandemic. The IPO will value Darktrace, which is headquartered in Cambridge and San Francisco, at around $ 3 billion, making its stake in CEO Poppy Gustafssons about 20 million, according to Sky News. The company plans to float at least 20% of its shares, with an option to release an additional 15% of the shares in the market. The money raised will help accelerate product development and strengthen the balance sheet, Darktrace said. Our intention to list on the London Stock Exchange marks a major milestone in the history of rapidly growing Darktraces and a historic day for the UK’s burgeoning tech sector, said Gustafsson. There were reports in February that Swiss banking firm UBS had pulled out of its plans to sponsor the float due to the firm’s ties to multi-millionaire investor Lynch. Sign up for the daily Business Today email Lynchs ‘investment vehicle, Invoke Capital, was one of Darktraces’ first backers and is said to have a 40% stake that could be worth $ 1.2 billion. He is fighting extradition to the United States where he is accused of fraudulently inflating Autonomy’s value before its $ 8.4 billion sale to Hewlett-Packard in 2011. Lynch, who could face a maximum prison sentence of 25 years if convicted, denies any wrongdoing. Created by a team of cybersecurity experts and mathematicians, Darktrace claims to tap into a market worth around $ 40 billion ($ 29 billion) and that its revenue has grown from $ 79 million in 2018 to $ 199. million dollars in 2020. Adjusted profit fell from a loss of $ 27 million to a profit of $ 9 million over the same period, helped by a sharp drop in travel costs due to restrictions imposed during the Covid pandemic.

