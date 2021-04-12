Centerra Gold to List Common Shares on the New York Stock Exchange Toronto Stock Exchange: CG

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Centerra Gold Inc. (the Company or Centerra) (TSX: CG) is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Trading in the company’s common shares is expected to begin under the symbol CGAU on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The company’s primary stock exchange will remain the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Scott Perry, President and CEO of Centerra Gold, said: We are trading on the New York Stock Exchange at a time when our company expects strong earnings, strong free cash flow generation, and strong free cash flow generation. increasing gold production in the coming years. Given the progress made, we believe that now is the time to list on the NYSE to increase our visibility and exposure to investors in the United States.

We are delighted to welcome Centerra Gold to the NYSE community, home of the world’s largest companies, said Chris Taylor, head of listings at NYSE. We look forward to working with the company as it expands its gold mining business to markets around the world.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canada-based gold mining company focused on the exploitation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets around the world and is one of the largest Western gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates three mines, the Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada and the kst mine in Turkey. Centerras shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

