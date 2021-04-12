Connect with us

Petrus announces renewed concentration and new management Toronto Stock Exchange: PRQ

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ken Gray has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Petrus. Mr. Gray is a Texas A&M Petroleum Engineer with extensive experience in Canada, the North Sea and Alaska and is currently President of a private oil and gas company operating in Alberta.

Mr. Neil Korchinski has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. Petrus would like to thank Neil for his years of service with Petrus and send him his best wishes for success in his future endeavors.

Mr. Chris Graham has stepped down as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Petrus thanks Chris for his contribution to Petrus during this difficult last year and wishes him good luck for the future. Petrus is pleased to announce that Mathew Wong, the current Controller of Petrus, has been appointed Vice President, Finance of the Company.

Petrus will focus on developing its inventory of low risk, high yield properties in Alberta to increase cash flow and reduce debt. Petrus also intends to reduce overhead costs while rewarding its employees with good income, job security and support for their communities.

Don Gray, President of Petrus said: “I look forward to a bright future for Petrus”.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on real estate operations, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For more information, please contact:
Don gray
President, Petrus
T: 403-930-0889

ADVICE

Looking to the future Statements

Certain information about Petrus presented in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, want, plan, should, believe and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Petrus’s focus on developing its inventory of low-risk, high-yield properties in Alberta to increase the flow of funds. cash flow and debt reduction and its intention to reduce overhead costs while rewarding its employees with good income, job security and support for their communities. These statements represent projections, estimates or internal beliefs of Petrus regarding, among other things, an outlook on the estimated amounts and timing of capital investments, anticipated future debt, production, income or other expectations, beliefs, plans , objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements. about future events or performances. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although Petrus believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements, as such expectations are inherently subject to significant commercial, economic, competitive, political and uncertainties. social. Many factors could cause Petrus’ actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements made by Petrus or on behalf of Petrus.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including the impact of general economic conditions; the renewal and continued availability of the Company’s credit facilities; volatile market prices for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; industry conditions; currency fluctuations; any future acquisition or disposal of assets; and other risks. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Petrus has made certain assumptions, particularly with respect to future reviews of the borrowing base. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on the future activities of Petrus and such information may not be appropriate to other purposes. The actual results, performance or achievements of Petrus could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and, therefore, no assurance can be given that any of the events predicted by the forward-looking statements will or will occur. will produce, or if one of them does, what benefits the Company will derive from it. Readers are cautioned that the above lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except if necessary. by applicable securities laws.

