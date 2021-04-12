Why this Cathie Wood stock is a buy





Industrial technology company Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) is Cathie Wood’s largest holding company ETF ARK on space exploration and innovation (NEW: ARKX), and it is the second largest holding company in ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics FNB. Since the much-admired fund manager has put this level of support behind him, it’s worth taking a closer look at the stock and why it might be suitable for growth-oriented investors right now. Trimble overview The company sells hardware, software and services that use satellite technology to help customers position and model their physical assets or operations. Trimble’s roots lie in Global Positioning Systems (GPS), but its ambitions have broadened over the years. With the advent of more sophisticated technology, Trimble solutions have become productivity enhancers that help customers create an “integrated workflow”. For example, Trimble’s technology is used by farmers to steer and control tractors, in construction to accurately guide heavy machinery (Caterpillar is a joint venture partner), and in logistics to remotely monitor and manage fleets. trucks. For reference, 99% of the top 200 truck fleets in the United States use the company’s technology. The case of buying Trimble shares There are three interrelated arguments for buying the stock: The company has a myriad of growth engines, and new markets and opportunities will open up due to the explosion in data analytics and productivity improvements through the adoption of digital technology. Margins and free cash flow generation will increase rapidly as higher margin software and services become a larger part of Trimble’s sales mix. The quality of the company’s earnings will improve as an increasing percentage of its income comes from recurring sources, reducing the risk to the stock. What are Trimble’s growth drivers? Trimble’s primary end markets are geospatial (surveying and mapping companies), construction (helping engineering contractors complete projects with precision), agriculture (field navigation and crop management), and transportation (real-time fleet management). In addition to the noticeable short- and medium-term stimuli that a vast array of federal infrastructure would bring to these activities, they also have strong secular growth prospects due to the growth of digital technology. For example, construction contractors can take advantage of extreme precision in building a space farm based on a 3D model. At the same time, the increased use of data analytics is helping farmers make better decisions when planting and maintaining their crops. Deere continues to invest heavily in its precision agriculture solutions and is seeing very high adoption rates of its technology. As such, investors in Trimble can look forward to long-term growth as smart agriculture is adopted at scale. Route optimization and capacity utilization is already the name of the game in transportation. As data analysis capabilities improve, positioning data will become more and more critical. In addition, the growth of electric vehicle fleets means that operators will face the new challenge of optimally recharging their fleets. Margin improvements Trimble has two clear drivers of margin improvement. First, the revenues of its higher margin segments – namely, buildings and infrastructure, as well as resources and utilities – are growing more than the revenues of its lower margin geospatial and transportation segments. Like most other industrial companies, Trimble was hit hard by the pandemic in 2020, which slowed its 2018-2020 revenue growth rate. Trimble segment 2020

Returned 2018-2020

Increase in income 2018-2020 average

Operating profit margin Buildings and infrastructure $ 1.231 billion 13.2% 25.5% Geospatial $ 651 million (ten%) 23.9% Resources and utilities $ 630 million 10.9% 31.4% Transport $ 641 million (15%) 14.2% Second, as Trimble generates more of its revenue from software and recurring sources, its margins will naturally increase. This should mean that its revenue growth will produce relatively larger profit increases. Income type 2018 2019 2020 2020 gross margin Equipment $ 1.515 billion $ 1.415 billion $ 1.319 billion 40.3% Software $ 485 million $ 520 million $ 509 million 86.4% Recurrent $ 914 million $ 1.122 billion $ 1.161 billion 73.8% Total* $ 3.108 billion

$ 3.264 billion

$ 3.148 billion

59.1% Is Trimble stock a buy? Considering the 190% rise in the share price over the past year, it’s no surprise that Trimble is now trading at relatively high valuations on a number of parameters. On the other hand, Trimble is a stock with a long growth path ahead. The explosion of data analytics and digital technologies has the potential to open up new areas of growth for the company. In addition, its profit margins are expected to increase over time for the reasons outlined above. Indeed, Wall Street analysts predict that its operating margin will reach 23.6% in 2023 from 22.8% in 2020, which means that operating profit would increase by 30% to $ 933 million over the same period. . As such, Trimble is a growth stock, and a valuation of 34 times free cash flow isn’t expensive for a business with the potential for double-digit percentage earnings growth over the long term. After the stock’s recent strong rally, cautious investors may want to wait in hopes of finding a better entry point, but Trimble still looks like good value for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos