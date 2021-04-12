Ascot announces C $ 20,640,000 private placement by Yamana Gold Toronto Stock Exchange: AOT

Do not distribute to US news agencies or broadcast in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (Ascot or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel GMP in a private placement financing whereby Stifel GMP has agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 24,000,000 common shares of the Company (the Actions) at an issue price of $ 0.86 per share (on Offer price). Under the subscription agreement, Yamana Gold Inc. (Yamana) has agreed to be the substitute purchaser, which results in it purchasing all of the shares under the offering. Yamana is purchasing the shares for investment purposes and will own on closing of the offering approximately 6.4% of the outstanding core shares of the company.

Derek White, President and CEO, commented: The private placement and bought deal investment by Yamana came about as a result of the bought deal financing that closed last Friday. This additional funding will facilitate the company’s ability to accelerate its surface and underground exploration during construction. We are delighted to have Yamana as a shareholder.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to finance construction of the Companys Premier gold project in British Columbia and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Offer will be conducted on the basis of a “bought deal” private placement, subject to a formal bought deal agreement, including standard “material change”, “catastrophe” and “breach” clauses. sector. A listing application will be made to list the shares on the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Offer is expected to close on or around April 20, 2021 or any other date that the Company and Stifel GMP may agree to.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The Offered Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States or in or for the account or benefit of a US person (as defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act) in the absence of registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

For more information contact:

Kristina howe

Vice President, Investor Relations

778-725-1060 / [email protected]

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canada-based exploration and development company focused on the restart of the former historic Premier gold mine, located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the short-term goal of converting underground resources to reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier / Dilworth and Silver Coin properties ( collectively referred to as the Premier Gold Project.). Ascot’s acquisition of IDM Mining added the Red Mountain high-grade gold and silver project to its portfolio and positions the company as one of the leading consolidators of high-quality assets in the Triangle of gold.

For more information on the Company, please see the Company Profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.ascotgold.com, or for a virtual tour , visit www.vrify.com under Ascot Resources.

The TSX has not reviewed and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

All statements, trend analyzes and other information contained in this press release about expected future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and “intend”. And statements that an event or result “may”, “shall”, “should”, “could” or “could” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the closing of the offering and the use of the product. Although Ascot believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and / or information are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as Ascot can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the filings. Ascots periodicals with Canadian securities regulators. and the assumptions made regarding: the estimated costs associated with the construction of the project; the timing of the planned start of production of the project; the ability to maintain throughput and production levels at the Premier plant; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of resources and reserves; the company’s ability to convert Inferred Resources into other categories; the company’s ability to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Significant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ascots’ expectations include the risks associated with Ascot’s business; risks related to the exploration and potential development of the Ascots projects; the business and economic conditions of the mining industry in general; fluctuations in commodity prices and exchange rates; uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drilling results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for the cooperation of government agencies and Aboriginal groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to secure additional financing to develop properties and the uncertainty over the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delays in exploration or development programs and uncertainty about meeting planned program milestones; uncertainty about the timely availability of permits and other government approvals; risks associated with COVID-19, including adverse effects on the global economy, construction schedule and staff availability; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in documents filed by Ascots with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). The schedule of future economic studies; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining government approvals, financing or in completing the project as well as the factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2021 in the section titled Risk Factors, under the Ascots SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management as of the date on which they are made. Ascot assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking information and the assumptions made in this regard speak only as of the date of this press release. Ascot assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this press release in order to conform it to actual results or to changes in Ascot.