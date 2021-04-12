10 CVS pharmacies in Maine will soon offer COVID-19 vaccines

Ten CVS pharmacies across Maine will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Pharmacies in Augusta, Biddeford, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Portland, Sanford and Westbrook will begin administering the vaccines on Wednesday, according to Mary Gattuso, a spokesperson for the healthcare company.
Principals can register for the vaccine at one of these CVS sites starting Tuesday, and can do so online at CVS.com, on the CVS app, or by phone at (800) 746-7287, CVS said on Monday.
With the expansion of Maine, CVS now offers vaccines at more than 6,000 sites in 49 states. The company estimates that 70% of the US population is within 5 miles of any of these locations.
We are proud to play a role in improving vaccine access to as many people as possible to enable efforts to reopen in the communities we serve, said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President of CVS Health.
There is no cost to get vaccinated at a CVS location for Insured Mainers and for those uninsured under a Federal Health Resources and Services Administration program.