Raytheon Stock hasn’t budged following surprise CFO change

made a surprise announcement on Friday night. CFO Toby OBrien has resigned. It is replaced by Neil mitchill.

An unexpected change can sometimes upset investors, but Raytheon stock (ticker: RTX) doesn’t do much. Shares are up 0.3% at the start of the session. the



S&P 500



and



Dow Jones Industrial Average



are both a little down.

One of the reasons investors aren’t worried is that the company has raised its earnings guidance for the first quarter. Things are going well. Raytheon management had previously guided around 73 cents in earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021. Now they expect the company to earn around 87 or 90 cents per share.

This is a positive point for Raytheon’s action and for other aerospace and defense actions, as the industry digs into a deep hole left by Covid-19. Commercial-air travel to the United States last Sunday was down about 36% from 2019 levels. Still, things are improving. Traffic increased by more than 1,600% compared to April 2020, brutal and affected by the pandemic.

Leadership changes like this are generally not seen as positive. Vertical Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard called the timing less than ideal in a research note on Monday. In our experience, companies rarely reveal the full story of a leadership change, and we doubt there is much, if any, additional information about what drove this move, the analyst added. However, in the bigger picture, we don’t see this change in CFO as having a material impact on our investment thesis.

He likes the Raytheon stock, rating the stocks to buy with a target of $ 102. The peers of Stallards feel the same way. About 70% of analysts covering Raytheon stock have buy ratings. The average purchase ratio of Dow Jones stocks is around 60%.

The moment of change comes about a year after Raytheon completed his massive transformation. The predecessor company, United Technologies, created an elevator manufacturer



Otis around the world



(OTIS) as well as the air conditioning giant



Global Carrier



(CARR). Then the remaining United Technologies operations merged with Raytheon and changed its name to Raytheon Technologies.

Even if the timing is not ideal, the choice does not seem controversial. Mitchill has been in the business for years. He was appointed interim senior vice president and chief financial officer of United Technologies in 2019, holding that position until the merger with Raytheon. During the past year, Mitchill was Vice President of Financial Planning, Analysis and Investor Relations at Raytheon Technologies. Previously, he also served as CFO of the jet engine company Pratt & Whitney.

Since the start of the year, Raytheon stock is up around 9%, similar to the overall market trend.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]