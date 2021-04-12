AP Mller – Mrsk A / S Transactions under the share buyback program
On November 30, 2020, AP Mller – Mrsk A / S (the Company) announced the first phase of a share buyback program in accordance with European Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the Safe Harbor Regulation). The share buyback program of up to DKK 10 billion is to be executed for a period of 15 months starting on December 1, 2020.
During the first phase of the program from December 1, 2020 to April 29, 2021, the Company will repurchase A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3 billion.
The following transactions were made under the program during the period from April 6, 2021 to April 9, 2021:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price of A, DKK shares
Value of the transaction, Apart from DKK
Cumulation, last announcement (market and AP Mller Holding A / S)
40,757
514 074 931
April 6, 2021
200
13 928 7000
2,785,740
April 7, 2021
200
13,999.3500
2,799,870
April 8, 2021
210
14 244 8095
2,991,410
April 9, 2021
210
14,212,1905
2 984 560
Total April 6-9, 2021
820
11 561 580
Purchased from AP Mller Holding A / S on April 9, 2021 *
869
14,099.4878
12 252 455
Accumulated as part of the program (market and AP Mller Holding A / S)
42,446
537 888 966
Number of B shares
Average purchase price of B shares, DKK
Value of the transaction, B shares, DKK
Cumulation, last announcement (market and AP Mller Holding A / S)
163,037
2 213 641 841
April 6, 2021
1000
14,818.0750
14 818 075
April 7, 2021
1000
15,031.0950
15 031 095
April 8, 2021
1,100
15 281 2091
16,809,330
April 9, 2021
1000
15 232 4050
15,232,405
Total April 6-9, 2021
4,100
61 890 905
Purchased from AP Mller Holding A / S on April 9, 2021 *
2,625
15,095.3427
39 625 275
Accumulated as part of the program (market and AP Mller Holding A / S)
169 762
2,315,158,020
*) According to a separate agreement, AP Mller Holding A / S participates in proportion to the shares purchased under the share buyback program.
With the operations described above, the Company holds a total of 151,316 A shares and 633,811 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.92% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included in the appendix.
Copenhagen, April 12, 2021
Contact people:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106 Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected].BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos