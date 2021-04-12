



Transactions related to the share buyback program

AP Moller – Maersk A / S Copenhagen K, DENMARK English Danish Ad AP Mller – Mrsk A / S Transactions under the share buyback program On November 30, 2020, AP Mller – Mrsk A / S (the Company) announced the first phase of a share buyback program in accordance with European Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the Safe Harbor Regulation). The share buyback program of up to DKK 10 billion is to be executed for a period of 15 months starting on December 1, 2020. During the first phase of the program from December 1, 2020 to April 29, 2021, the Company will repurchase A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3 billion. The following transactions were made under the program during the period from April 6, 2021 to April 9, 2021: Number of A shares Average purchase price of A, DKK shares Value of the transaction,

Apart from DKK Cumulation, last announcement (market and AP Mller Holding A / S) 40,757 514 074 931 April 6, 2021 200 13 928 7000 2,785,740 April 7, 2021 200 13,999.3500 2,799,870 April 8, 2021 210 14 244 8095 2,991,410 April 9, 2021 210 14,212,1905 2 984 560 Total April 6-9, 2021 820 11 561 580 Purchased from AP Mller Holding A / S on April 9, 2021 * 869 14,099.4878 12 252 455 Accumulated as part of the program (market and AP Mller Holding A / S) 42,446 537 888 966 Number of B shares Average purchase price of B shares, DKK Value of the transaction,

B shares, DKK Cumulation, last announcement (market and AP Mller Holding A / S) 163,037 2 213 641 841 April 6, 2021 1000 14,818.0750 14 818 075 April 7, 2021 1000 15,031.0950 15 031 095 April 8, 2021 1,100 15 281 2091 16,809,330 April 9, 2021 1000 15 232 4050 15,232,405 Total April 6-9, 2021 4,100 61 890 905 Purchased from AP Mller Holding A / S on April 9, 2021 * 2,625 15,095.3427 39 625 275 Accumulated as part of the program (market and AP Mller Holding A / S) 169 762 2,315,158,020 *) According to a separate agreement, AP Mller Holding A / S participates in proportion to the shares purchased under the share buyback program. With the operations described above, the Company holds a total of 151,316 A shares and 633,811 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.92% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included in the appendix. Copenhagen, April 12, 2021 Contact people: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901 page 1 of 1 Announcement – Transactions under the share buyback program – week 14 2021

Daily transactions related to the share buyback program – week 14 2021

