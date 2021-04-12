Alibaba sighs of relief, chipotle sizzles as markets sparkle





Stock indices hit record territory last week, so it was only natural that they could take a break to start the new week on Monday. Even with modest losses for major averages, market participants remain largely optimistic about the prospects for further economic recovery and the potential for a return to normal. Just before 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI) was down 72 points to 33,729. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC) had lost 7 points to 4122, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) had given up 69 points for 13,832. Still, some stocks have managed to defy the slowdown and climb. One of the most important was Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), which has climbed despite what might seem like bad news. Meanwhile, Mexican Grill Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) got a vote of confidence on Wall Street, and Mexico’s high-growth food chain could see further gains if things go the way many bullish investors are predicting. Alibaba’s fine fits shareholders perfectly Alibaba Group shares rose more than 8% on Monday morning. The Chinese internet giant has been hit with a big fine, but many shareholders expected potentially much more serious consequences for some recent incidents. Over the weekend, antitrust regulators in China fined Alibaba totaling around $ 2.8 billion. The regulators’ move came after Alibaba CEO Jack Ma argued that the Chinese government was hindering tech companies and other companies trying to be innovators in key growing industries. The fine was higher than any previously imposed by Chinese officials for antitrust reasons. However, investors seemed to breathe a sigh of relief after the move. Alibaba accepted the fine and said all the right things, promising to take steps to make it easier for users to choose between market platforms and other services. Moreover, despite the amount of the fine, it is relatively small compared to Alibaba’s hundreds of billions of dollars in annual sales. Alibaba had already made headlines earlier this month when venerable investor Charlie Munger’s company announced that it had made Alibaba stocks its third largest stake. This makes some investors think that technology could be a place to look for good deals, and it could push Alibaba forward if the trend continues. Chipotle looks spicy Elsewhere, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill rose about 2%. The Mexican food chain has received favorable comments from analysts at Raymond James, who see good things coming for the company. Raymond James raised his rating on Chipotle from market performance to outperformance, setting a price target of $ 1,800 per share. Analysts have seen a sharp increase in sales in the restaurant business, and Chipotle appears to be taking full advantage of the surge in interest. As a result, Raymond James believes Chipotle will fare much better than expected when it announces its first quarter results next week. This news follows numerous efforts by the restaurant chain to strengthen its long-term outlook. Chipotle recently invested in standalone delivery specialist Nuro, and it even winked at the cryptocurrency craze with its ‘chiptocurrency’ giveaway. Chipotle stock has already nearly doubled last year, and the new price target involves further gains of 15%. Still, if earnings rebound as much as most expect, this could allow the stock to continue to climb into the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







