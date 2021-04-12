SeABank projects pre-tax profits up 40% in 2021





The Bank’s profits are derived from commercial activities, loans, collection of service charges and non-interest income. These include insurance, accounts receivable service fees, electronic transaction channels and card services. A significant improvement in the balance sheet will also come from income generated from insurance premiums, which are expected to increase by 180% compared to last year 2020.

In 2021, SeABank also aims to increase its charter capital by 527 million USD at 665 million USD by issuing shares to pay dividends, launching an ESOP program for employees and potential private equity placements. Using $ 49.2 million In the cumulative retained earnings, SeABank will issue a total of 110,244,161 shares (or 9.12%) to pay stock dividends of existing shareholders of SSB in accordance with regulations. The ESOP 2021 program will issue a maximum of 23,500,000 shares to employees and / or subsidiaries of SeABank. In addition, the Bank will issue 181,311,631 shares in the form of a private offer to domestic, foreign and individual institutional investors. At March 24, 2021, SeABank has listed its shares on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) under the ticker symbol SSB. During 6 hectic days, SSB closed 6 consecutive days at the ceiling price of 72 cents USD on its first day of trading $ 1.23 per share at the end of March, 31st session. The Bank’s market capitalization rose to $ 1.48 billion and was the Top 12 capitalized banks in the market. On the Q1 2021 figures, SeABank had already outperformed its commercial results with a consolidated profit before tax of 2.3 times compared to the same period in 2020 by exceeding $ 30.5 million of profits on YOU of 62.8 million USD, up 48%. This achievement was partly attributed to the improvement in the cost / income ratio (CIR) of 11.2%, from 52.0% in 2020 to 40.8% since the start of the year. These outperforming results were supported by the bank’s total assets which reached 8.1 billion USD, up 24% from last year, and additional support from customers’ deposits of 5.02 billion USD, an increase of 6.8%. SOURCE SeABank

