Business
Microsoft looking for big acquisitions to spotlight rivals
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gives a lecture on Dreaming, Struggle and Creation at Tsinghua University on September 25, 2014 in Beijing, China. Nadella visited China for the first time on Thursday.
Visual China Group | Getty Images
Twenty years ago the United States the government sued Microsoft for having abused its market power. Today, Microsoft is building an empire because the country’s regulation is focused on its biggest rivals.
Microsoft announced Monday that it had acquired Nuance Communications for $ 16 billion ($ 19.7 billion, including net debt). The deal gives Microsoft a company specializing in voice transcription and related artificial intelligence software. Nuance has a particular niche in healthcare, providing software to digitize doctor visit conversations and facilitate clinical documentation.
The acquisition comes about a month after Microsoft closed its $ 7.6 billion deal for ZeniMax, the parent company of video game publisher Bethesda. This transaction aims to strengthen Microsoft’s Xbox against growing competition from video games. Microsoft has has also been in talks to acquire Discord, a voice, text and video chat platform for games, for more than $ 10 billion. These discussions took place at the same time as discussions on the Nuance transaction, which began in December, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Microsoft’s recent deal negotiations don’t end there. The company came close to acquiring TikTok’s U.S., Canadian, Australian and New Zealand operations last year in a deal that was being discussed in the $ 20 billion to $ 30 billion range. Microsoft also has recently approached Pinterest to gauge their interest in selling, according to a Financial Times report in February. Pinterest has a market capitalization of over $ 51 billion.
Microsoft paid $ 7.5 billion for GitHub less than three years ago. Microsoft paid more than $ 26 billion for LinkedIn less than five years ago.
Spending tens of billions on acquisitions is radically different from the strategies of the world’s other tech super giants – Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook. This too As it turns out, Congressional Democrats and government agencies, including the DoJ and the FTC, have taken a close look at whether Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook have abused their market power and are considering splitting their businesses or moving away. dismantle previous major acquisitions.
Besides Microsoft, Amazon is the only member of the Big Five to have spent more than $ 5 billion on an acquisition in the past five years, buying grocery chain Whole Foods for more than $ 13 billion in 2017.
Nuance is Microsoft’s fourth takeover.
Not an “aggregation game”
Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook, well aware that they are under fire for regulation, are all proceeding cautiously with larger acquisitions, according to people familiar with the matter. A major purchase for one of them would almost certainly attract political attention, especially as their market capitalization exploded during the pandemic. It is possible that a large M&A transaction will become the catalyst for more drastic actions, such as a business disruption or forced divestitures.
But Microsoft has avoided the same level of control. This eliminates bidding wars and makes Microsoft the current buyer of choice – a role it probably wouldn’t have played five years ago.
This dynamic emerged during TikTok discussions last year, when Google considered that it could not conduct a transaction for US assets due to its regulatory positioning.
CEO Satya Nadella alluded to why he thinks the government has treated Microsoft – a company with a market valuation of $ 1.9 trillion – differently in an interview with CNBC.
“Our job is to provide the technology so that [doctors and providers] can keep all data safe, ”Nadella said, speaking specifically of Nuance.
“This is not an aggregation game. These are pure platform providers. This makes Microsoft very distinct in the way we approach most of what we do. ”
In other words, Nadella argues that Microsoft is delivering technology agnostically while competitors use consumer data in potentially harmful or monopolistic ways.
Microsoft shareholders will ultimately have to decide what level of empire-building they are comfortable with. Nadella transformed the business by focusing on enterprise technology. The shade corresponds to the objective. Other targets are further away. But, as Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to clients, “It is clear that Redmond is on the offensive around mergers and acquisitions, with the company clearly in a position of strength.”
So far, shareholders have shown no concerns about the Nuance deal, pushing Microsoft shares up about 0.5% on Monday afternoon.
WATCH: Microsoft and Nuance CEOs on $ 16 billion deal, cloud strategy and AI solutions for healthcare
Less than three years after Microsoft acquired GitHub for $ 7.5 billion. Less than five years ago, Microsoft bought LinkedIn for $ 26.2 billion.
None of the other tech giants – Amazon, Google, Apple or Facebook – have spent closely
on regulatory aspects. these are very important tips.
one of the things we do – all physicians patiets lab providers – their data. providing technology so that they can actually provide data security – use evenAI to benefit healthcare. not a pleasure game – pure platform providers. Microsoft sets itself apart by the way we approach most of what we do.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]