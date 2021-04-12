Microsoft looking for big acquisitions to spotlight rivals

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gives a lecture on Dreaming, Struggle and Creation at Tsinghua University on September 25, 2014 in Beijing, China. Nadella visited China for the first time on Thursday.

Twenty years ago the United States the government sued Microsoft for having abused its market power. Today, Microsoft is building an empire because the country’s regulation is focused on its biggest rivals.

Microsoft announced Monday that it had acquired Nuance Communications for $ 16 billion ($ 19.7 billion, including net debt). The deal gives Microsoft a company specializing in voice transcription and related artificial intelligence software. Nuance has a particular niche in healthcare, providing software to digitize doctor visit conversations and facilitate clinical documentation.

The acquisition comes about a month after Microsoft closed its $ 7.6 billion deal for ZeniMax, the parent company of video game publisher Bethesda. This transaction aims to strengthen Microsoft’s Xbox against growing competition from video games. Microsoft has has also been in talks to acquire Discord, a voice, text and video chat platform for games, for more than $ 10 billion. These discussions took place at the same time as discussions on the Nuance transaction, which began in December, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Microsoft’s recent deal negotiations don’t end there. The company came close to acquiring TikTok’s U.S., Canadian, Australian and New Zealand operations last year in a deal that was being discussed in the $ 20 billion to $ 30 billion range. Microsoft also has recently approached Pinterest to gauge their interest in selling, according to a Financial Times report in February. Pinterest has a market capitalization of over $ 51 billion.

Microsoft paid $ 7.5 billion for GitHub less than three years ago. Microsoft paid more than $ 26 billion for LinkedIn less than five years ago.

Spending tens of billions on acquisitions is radically different from the strategies of the world’s other tech super giants – Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook. This too As it turns out, Congressional Democrats and government agencies, including the DoJ and the FTC, have taken a close look at whether Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook have abused their market power and are considering splitting their businesses or moving away. dismantle previous major acquisitions.

Besides Microsoft, Amazon is the only member of the Big Five to have spent more than $ 5 billion on an acquisition in the past five years, buying grocery chain Whole Foods for more than $ 13 billion in 2017.

Nuance is Microsoft’s fourth takeover.