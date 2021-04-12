London Stock Exchange Director Appointments: OOA





Octopus Titan VCT plc April 12, 2021 Appointments of Directors Octopus Titan VCT plc (the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lord Rockley as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from April 8, 2021. The Company also announces its intention to appoint Gaenor Bagley as a Non-Executive Director. independent executive subject to the approval by the shareholders at the next annual general meeting of a resolution to amend the articles of association of the Company in order to increase the total annual remuneration of the directors in order to allow his appointment. Lord Rockley Anthony is a qualified chartered accountant and former partner at KPMG. He joined KPMG in 1983 and has held various positions throughout his career, most notably in the banking industry and later as a Senior Audit Partner at KPMGs Private Equity Group (PEG), which he helped establish. He led PEG Audit for 15 years until his retirement in 2015. Anthony was a member of the British Venture Capital Association working group and played a key role in the development of the first valuation guidelines for the industry. He was also a member of the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines Board between 2005 and 2014. He holds a master’s degree in natural sciences from the University of Cambridge. Gaenor Bagle Yes After a 30-year career in professional services, where she held various leadership positions, including at the board level, Gaenor now has a portfolio of non-executive director positions. His other current roles include: Non-executive director, chairman of the audit committee, chairman of the remuneration committee, Zopa Bank Ltd

Non-Executive Director, National Audit Office

President, TKAT Multi-Academy Trust

External Board Member, University of Cambridge Most of Gaenors’ professional career has been as a M&A tax advisor at PwC in the context of tax practice. In 2011, she was appointed to the PwC UK Board of Directors as Head of People, with responsibility for developing the People and Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. In addition to this role, she was Global Head of Learning and Development, responsible for the development strategy of companies in the PwC network. From July 2016 until his retirement in December 2017, Gaenor was Head of Corporate Goals at PwC UK, Head of PwC’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program. Prior to joining PwC, Gaenor was a corporate finance consultant at SG Warburg. She joined EY, where she graduated as an accountant in 1989. John Hustler, President of Octopus Titan VCT plc, said: We are delighted to welcome Anthony and Gaenor and we know they will make a great contribution to the Board. We look forward to benefiting from their rich experience in the industry. No additional information shall be disclosed in accordance with entry rule 9.6.13 in connection with the nomination. For more information, please contact: Katherine fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Phone: 020 7710 280

