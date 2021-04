Oil Rises Amid US Vaccine Deployment, Middle East Tensions

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday amid optimism over the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in the United States and after the Yemen-based Houthi movement said it had fired missiles at sites Saudi oil tankers. FILE PHOTO: A cyclist walks past a gasoline price sign at a gas station in San Francisco, Calif., July 22, 2015. REUTERS / Robert Galbraith Still, crude prices have remained in the range for the past three weeks, as rising expectations of a booming US economy were offset by the slow pace of vaccination in Europe and the anticipation of additional supply. from Iran in the coming months. Brent rose 20 cents to $ 63.15 a barrel at 1:10 p.m. EDT (5:10 p.m. GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 22 cents to $ 59.54 a barrel. The United States has fully vaccinated 22% of its population, while the UK has vaccinated 11% fully, according to Reuters vaccine tracking here. Yet other countries are not doing as well, with France and Germany at around 6% vaccinated. Oil prices have risen today due to advances in vaccination campaigns in the United States, which help countries plan their spending, said Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energys. The upward momentum in other countries is promising, but large gaps remain globally, Dickson added. Prices also found some support after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it fired 17 drones and two ballistic missiles at Saudi targets, including at Saudi Aramco refineries in Jubail and Jeddah. . There was no immediate Saudi confirmation. Saudi Aramco, the state oil company, made no comment when contacted by Reuters. While there are still many reasons for optimism, market participants have become more cautious as infections have increased in Europe, India and some emerging markets, while vaccine deployments have proven to be slower than expected, said PVM oil broker Stephen Brennock. India now accounts for one in six daily coronavirus infections globally, with cases increasing in other parts of Asia as well. Asian oil demand remained weak and some buyers requested lower volumes in May, in part due to refinery maintenance and higher prices. In an interview on Sunday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy was at an inflection point as growth and hiring were expected to accelerate in the coming months, but that it risks reopening too quickly and causing a resurgence of coronavirus cases. Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Lonodn and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo Editing by David Evans and David Holmes

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos