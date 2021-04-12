Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Helsinki Stock Exchange Law: ENEDO





Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Communiqué April 12, 2021 9:45 a.m. Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Law



Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Act. Issuing company: Enedo Plc Basis of the announcement: an acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights Full name: Inission AB, Karlstad, Sweden Transaction date and threshold crossing: 9.4.2021 Total position of the person (s) subject to notification obligations: % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % Of total Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 49.6 49.6 68523 193 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Details notified of the resulting situation on the date the threshold was reached / crossed: Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9: 5) (SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7) (SMA 9: 5) (SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7) FI4000415252 34,000,000 49.6 The person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural or legal person and does not control any other company directly or indirectly holding an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



The 8the from March 2021, the company announced that the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has granted Inission Ab a permanent exemption from the obligation to launch a mandatory bid. ENEDO PLC Vesa Leino President and CEO For more information, please contact Mr. Vesa Leino, CEO, tel. +358 40 759 8956. DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main average ENEDO IN LETTER Enedo is a European designer and producer of high quality power supplies and electronic systems for critical equipment, even in the most demanding environments. Enedos’s mission is to make better electricity more reliable, safer, more energy efficient and fair to meet its goal. The three main product categories of Enedos are LED drivers, power supplies and power systems. In 2020, the group’s turnover was 38.5 million euros. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and the United States. The group’s head office is in Finland and the parent company Enedo Plc is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Www.enedopower.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos