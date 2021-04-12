Nvidia stock climbs to record after rising earnings outlook





The shares of Nvidia Corp. reached record highs on Monday after the start of the annual chipmaker’s conference with optimistic revenue prospects and product announcements. NVDA from Nvidia,

the stock jumped more than 6% to an intraday high of $ 613.16, placing it within a hair’s breadth of its all-time close high of $ 613.21. Nvidia shares gained after chief executive Jensen Huang announced at its annual GTC developer conference on Monday morning that the chipmaker is launching its first central data processing unit, or CPU, as opposed to its processing unit. Base graphics, or GPU, product based on Arm Holdings PLC technology, increasing its competition against rivals Intel Corp. INTC,

and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD,

-5.05% Don’t Miss: Nvidia Steps Up Competition With Intel and AMD With First Arm-Based Data Center Processor Gains accelerated later in the day, after the company revealed fiscal first quarter revenue exceeded its guidance by $ 5.3 billion. At the end of February, Nvidia had forecast revenues of between $ 5.19 billion and $ 5.41 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet predict $ 5.32 billion. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said revenue followed above the $ 5.3 billion forecast provided in our year-end earnings call, but did not provide a new specific target. . Within the Data Center, we have good visibility, and we expect another good year. Industries are increasingly using AI to improve their products and services, Kress said in a statement. We expect this will lead to increased consumption of our platform through cloud service providers, resulting in more purchases during the year. Nvidia also said it expects first-quarter revenue of $ 150 million for its cryptocurrency mining chips, up from the previously expected $ 50 million. Most of the chip sector was trading lower on Monday as the PHLX Semiconductor SOX index,

down 1.3% like the S&P 500 SPX index,

was down 0.1%. Over the past 12 months, Nvidia stock has risen 131%, while the SOX index has risen 103% and the S&P 500 has risen 48%.

