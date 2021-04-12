South Korean regulator investigates Hyundai Motor executives for alleged insider trading – Report

Bloomberg

Alibaba Fine record shows big Chinese tech can’t defend themselves

(Bloomberg) – After China imposed a record-breaking antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the e-commerce giant did an unusual thing: It thanked regulators. the oversight, tolerance and support of all of our constituencies has been crucial to our development, the company said in an open letter. For this, we are full of gratitude and respect, which shows how China’s crackdown on the power of big tech has been compared to the rest of the world. Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook would likely not express such public gratitude if the US government hit Facebook Inc. or Apple Inc. with record antitrust fines. Beijing regulators completed their historic investigation in just four months, compared to the years such investigations last in the United States or Europe. They sent a clear message to the country’s largest companies and their executives that anti-competitive behavior will have consequences. For Alibaba, the $ 2.8 billion fine was less severe than many feared and helps lift a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the Internet empire of founder Jack Mas. The 18.2 billion yuan penalty was based on just 4% of the internet giants’ domestic revenues in 2019, regulators said. While that’s triple the previous high of nearly $ 1 billion that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. handed in in 2015, it’s well below the 10% maximum allowed by Chinese law. Alibabas shares rose more than 8% on Monday in Hong Kong. We were happy to put the case behind us, Joseph Tsai, co-founder and vice president, said on a call to investors on Monday. These regulatory steps are being taken to ensure fair competition. Along with the fine comes a plethora of rectifications that Alibaba will need to put in place – such as reducing the practice of forcing merchants to choose between Alibaba or a platform. competitor – many of which the company had already committed to establishing. But Tsai said regulators won’t force sweeping changes to its e-commerce strategy. Instead, he and other executives pledged to further open up Alibabas markets, lower costs for traders while spending billions of yuan to help his customers run e-commerce. previously discussed investigation into acquisitions and investments of Alibaba and other tech giants. Necessary corrective measures will likely limit Alibabas revenue growth as further expansion in market share will be limited, said Lina Choi , senior vice president of Moodys Investors Service, in a statement. Note. Investments to retain merchants and improve products and services will also reduce its profit margins. Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said on Saturday that his company was now ready to emerge from its ordeal, while the Party spokesman Chinese Communist Peoples Daily has assured Beijing is not trying to do so. The Hangzhou-based company has escaped possible outcomes such as a forced dissolution or divestment of assets. The sanction will also not disrupt its business model, said Jet Deng, an antitrust lawyer in the Beijing office of law firm Dentons. Beijing remains committed to curbing its internet and fintech giants, a sweeping campaign that has wiped out over $ 250 billion. Valuation of Alibabas since October. The rapid surrender of the e-commerce giants underscores its vulnerability to new regulatory measures – a far cry from just six years ago, when Alibaba openly challenged an organization’s censorship of counterfeit products on Taobao and finally forced the state administration for industry and commerce to go back. On Monday, shares of fellow internet giants Alibabas, social media titan Tencent Holdings Ltd. to food delivery leader Meituan and JD.com Inc., feared they would attract a similar scrutiny. That’s exactly what the market is thinking right now: Tencent and Meituan are next on the list if the same standards are to be applied, but even the worst won’t be so bad, said Zhuang Jiapeng, fund manager at Shenzhen. JM Capital Co., government agencies would take a close look at other parts of the Mas Empire, including Ant Group Co.’s consumer credit business and Alibabas’ vast media funds. And the shock of the crackdown will continue to resonate with the peers of Tencent and Baidu Inc. in Meituan, forcing them to pay much more attention to business expansions and acquisitions for some time. regulatory overhang that weighs on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly investigation at the end of December. The fine of 18.2 billion yuan ($ 2.8 billion), intended to sanction the anti-competitive practice of market exclusivity, is equivalent to 4% of Alibabas’ 2019 domestic sales. Nevertheless, the company may have to owe be conservative with its acquisitions and broader business practices .– Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the full research.The Alibaba investigation was one of the first rounds in a campaign apparently designed to curb the power of China’s internet leaders, which started after Ma sadly berated Chinese pawn shops, regulators who don’t have internet access, and the old men of the global banking community. The comments sparked an unprecedented regulatory offensive, which notably scuttled the initial public offering of $ 35 billion to Ants, and it remains unclear whether the watchdog or other agencies may demand further action. Regulators, for example, are said to be concerned about Alibabas’ ability to influence public discourse and would like the company to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s main English-language newspaper. to sell media assets, including SCMP Major financial regulators now see Tencent as the next target for increased scrutiny, Bloomberg News reported. And the central bank would be leading talks about forming a joint venture with local tech giants to oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers, which would be a significant escalation in attempts by regulators to tighten up. their grip on the Internet. The high fine puts the regulator in the media spotlight and sends a strong signal to the tech industry that such types of exclusionary behavior will no longer be tolerated, said Angela Zhang, author of Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism and director of the Center for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. It’s a stone that kills two birds. For now, it looks like investors are just happy it wasn’t worse. In its statement, the State Administration for Market Regulation concluded that Alibaba used data and algorithms to maintain and strengthen its own dominant position in the market and gain an unfair competitive advantage. According to the statement, its practice of forcing one of two choices on merchants precludes and restricts competition in the domestic online retail market, the statement said. The company will be required to implement comprehensive rectifications, including strengthening of internal controls, maintaining fair competition and protecting businesses. on its platform and consumer rights, the regulator said. It will have to submit self-regulatory reports to the authority for three consecutive years. The company will have to make adjustments but can now start over, Zhang wrote in a note to Alibabas employees on Saturday. The BABA investigation is addressed by the recent SAMR ruling and sanctions, Jefferies analysts wrote in a research note titled A New Starting Point, as the Peoples Daily said in its comment on Saturday that the punishment was simply to prevent the disorderly expansion of the capital. does not mean denying the important role of the platform economy in overall economic and social development, nor does it signal a change in attitude in terms of the country’s support for the platform economy, the newspaper. Rules are for better development, and mastery is also a kind of love. (Updates with shares and comments from fifth paragraph) For more articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com source 2021 Bloomberg LP