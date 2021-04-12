Lockheed, DARPA nuclear spacecraft, Bezos Blue Origin, General Atomics

The Pentagon’s research and development arm on Monday awarded a trio of companies contracts to build and demonstrate a nuclear propulsion system on an orbiting spacecraft by 2025.

The Blue Origin space company of General Atomics, Lockheed Martin and Jeff Bezos won the award from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, as part of the Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations or DRACO demonstration program.

The goal of the program is deceptively simple: to use a nuclear thermal propulsion system to propel a spacecraft beyond low Earth orbit.

Pentagon Research and Development Agency Says a Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft Has the Potential to Achieve Both the High Power of a Chemical-Based Propulsion System and the High Efficiency of a System electrically powered.

“This combination would give a DRACO spacecraft greater agility to implement the Department of Defense’s core principle of rapid maneuvering in cislunar space (between Earth and Moon),” the agency said.

The contracts awarded to companies concern the first 18-month phase of the program, with two components.

In Track A, General Atomics will tackle the preliminary design of a thermal nuclear reactor and the concept of a propulsion subsystem, with its contract worth $ 22.2 million.

In Track B, Blue Origin and Lockheed Martina were awarded $ 2.5 million and $ 2.9 million respectively to develop each of the spaceship concepts.

“Nuclear thermal propulsion is a transformative technology that will radically change the way spacecraft operate, increasing agility and enabling more efficient travel to Mars and beyond in much less time than conventional propulsion systems,” Bill Pratt, director of Human Exploration Advanced at Lockheed Martin Space Programs, said in a statement to CNBC. “Much work has been done on nuclear propulsion over the past decades and we will leverage this expertise by combining it with modern digital engineering and creativity to advance this new capability.”

While the defense giant often focuses on this type of work in the Pentagon, this award represents a new national security contract for Bezos’ company that focuses on a variety of space projects, including its New Shepard tourist rocket. , a giant reusable rocket called New Glenn, and an astronaut lunar lander for NASA.