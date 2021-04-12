Former FDA commissioner says cruises could be a ‘low risk’ travel option





Cruises could be “less risky” compared to travel options like international travel, Scott Gottlieb told CNBC.

Gottlieb is a former FDA commissioner and co-chair of the Norwegian and Royal Caribbean Health Sail Panel.

Cruise lines have many health protocols in place that could turn ships into “protective bubbles”.

See more stories on the Insider business page. The cruise might be a “less risky” travel option compared to other alternatives, such as vacationing abroad, said Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration. CNBC’s “Squawk Box” April 9. Many major cruise lines have created robust health and safety protocols to make the return to sailing safer amid COVID-19. This includes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Group, which have teamed up to create the Healthy Sail Panel. The panel suggests ways for the industry to move forward safely in the face of virus issues and is currently co-chaired by Gottlieb, a member of the Pfizer board of directors. The panel has already recommended 74 protocols, from face mask use to COVID-19 testing for guests and crew. “When you start to implement all of these public health recommendations that we’ve outlined, you start to create an environment that can be pretty safe,” Gottlieb told CNBC. “You can create a protective bubble around the [cruise] live.” When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, virus outbreaks on cruise ships around the world left thousands of cruisers stranded or infected. Shortly thereafter, the CDC implemented a No Sail Order, which was later replaced by its recently updated Conditional Sailing Order. Read more: Carnival and Royal Caribbean Salaries Revealed: From $ 32,000 to $ 383,000, Here’s How Powerful Cruise Industry Players Pay Some of Their Employees To make the return of sailing safer, several cruise lines have implemented COVID-19 vaccination mandates. This includes Norwegian, which recently declared a vaccination requirement for guests and crew. Shortly after the announcement, Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, told CNBC’s Jim Cramer that cruise ships “will de facto become the safest place in the world” as they go. that more and more cruise lines would continue to tighten health protocols. “I challenge you to tell me about another place anywhere that has these kind of rock-solid health and safety protocols in place,” Del Rio told CNBC’s Cramer. Gottlieb has since echoed Del Rio’s sentiments regarding cruise ship safety. “I believe you can create a bubble of safety around this experience, especially when you compare it to other vacation experiences where you can’t control the environment,” Gottlieb told CNBC.

