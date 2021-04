NYSE launches “ First Trade ” NFTs of Spotify, Snowflake and more

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the morning the music streaming service Spotify starts trading stocks on the NYSE on April 3, 2018 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images The New York Stock Exchange announced Monday that it will launch “First Trade” NFTs, to commemorate the actual first transaction of six stocks on the public markets. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a type of digital asset created to track ownership of a virtual item using blockchain technology. These unique items could be a work of art or collectible cards for the sport. In a company’s public debut, the exchange processes more than 350 billion orders, quotes and commercial messages in its markets on its busiest days, NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said on LinkedIn Publish. Each message is recorded in the digital ledger of the exchange. “Onlyaof these messages marks NYSE First Trade: the exact moment a business went public, creating an opportunity for others to share in their success, ”Cunningham said. The NYSE First Trade NFT commemorates this unique moment in a company’s history. “ NYSE’s NFT First Class represents Spotify’s first trade, which executed the first direct stock exchange listing. In a direct listing, a company starts out by selling existing shares directly to the public instead of going through intermediaries. The exchange’s NFT offerings also include Snowflake, the largest software IPO ever, as well as Unity, DoorDash, Roblox and Coupang, the largest initial public offering of 2021 to date. NFTs have grown in popularity this year with an increase in the values ​​of digital currencies, like bitcoin and ether. The market is growing rapidly, with some digital collectibles being sold for millions of dollars. Twitter CEO Jack Dorse posted the very first tweet for more than $ 2.9 billion on the “Valuables” platform operated by blockchain company Cent. Meanwhile, auction house Christie’s solicited bids on a virtual work by artist Beeple that ultimately sold for $ 69 million. Investors can access NYSE NFTs at crypto.com Did you like this article?

