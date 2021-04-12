DNO announces KRG payments and ramps up production Oslo Stock Exchange: DNO





Oslo, April 13, 2021 DNOASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that it has received net USD 54.0 million to the company from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), of which USD 35.2 million represents the legal share of non-compliance with crude oil deliveries from February 2021 for export. Tawke license market in Kurdistan. Of the balance, $ 4.6 million is a replacement payment equivalent to three percent of gross revenue from the Tawke license in February 2021 under the August 2017 debt settlement agreement and $ 14.2 million are a payment to the company’s arrears relating to the withheld payment of the 2019 and 2020 Tawke license entitlement and cancel invoices. Following receipt of the last arrears payment, the outstanding balance has increased from $ 259.0 million at the end of 2020 to $ 238.6 million. DNO operates and owns a 75% stake in the Tawke license, which contains the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, with its partner Genel Energy plc holding the balance. With the resumption of payments, partners stepped up drilling of new wells at Peshkabir and reconditioning of existing wells at Tawke in 2021, increasing gross production from operating licenses to an average of 110,300 barrels of oil per day ( b / d) in 2020 at 110,900 b / d in January, 112,000 b / d in February, 113,100 b / d in March and 115,500 b / d in April. For more information, please contact:

Media: [email protected]

Investors: [email protected] DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds interests in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, United Kingdom , the Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen. This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos