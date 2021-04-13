The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,201.28, down 26.75 points) Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Finances. Up 72 cents, or 0.87%, to $ 83.60 on 13.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,201.28, down 26.75 points.)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Finances. Up 72 cents, or 0.87%, to $ 83.60 on 13.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: BNS). Finances. Up 48 cents, or 0.41%, to $ 117.59 on 10.3 million shares.

Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Down two cents, or five percent, to 38 cents on 9.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.19%, to $ 26.08 on 8.4 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.34%, to $ 38.44 on 7.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down three cents, or 3.13 percent, to 93 cents on 7.35 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA). Down $ 2.89, or 14.19%, to $ 17.47. Locks ordered by Canadian provinces to quell the spread of COVID-19 have hampered Aphria’s third quarter, the Leamington, Ont., Cannabis company said on Monday. It reported that strict measures had been enforced due to an increase in cases of the virus contributing to a loss in its last quarter compared to a profit a year ago. Ontario, CFO Carl Merton added, was on lockdown virtually every day during the quarter, while Alberta and British Columbia also saw long shutdowns. In Germany, where Aphria has a grow facility in Neumünster, lockdowns were also commonplace and in the southwestern United States there were no closures but far less on-site activity, said Merton. The closures have been accompanied by reduced demand for cannabis products as provincial boards lowered their inventory levels. They had previously predicted the growth of the cannabis market. As a result, Aphria has received approximately $ 5 million in product returns. Aphria reported a loss of $ 361 million for the period ended Feb. 28, compared to a profit of $ 5.7 million for the same quarter a year earlier. The result includes an unrealized loss of $ 264.8 million related to convertible debentures, compared to a gain of $ 23.1 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, Aphria said it lost $ 47.9 million or 15 cents per share for the quarter, compared to an adjusted loss of $ 9.8 million or four cents per share in the same quarter last year. Net revenues for what was the company’s third quarter totaled $ 153.6 million, compared to $ 144.4 million.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE). Up 11 cents, or 4.87%, to $ 2.37. In another sign of an ongoing consolidation of Canada’s oil fields, Tamarack Valley Energy said on Monday it had agreed to buy privately-held Anegada Oil Corp. for a net amount of $ 494 million. The Calgary-based oil and gas producer said it would pay $ 248 million in cash and assumed debt (after deducting proceeds from a royalty sale) and issue around $ 246 million in shares to a deemed price of $ 2.34 each for Anegada, which produces around 11,800 barrels. of oil equivalent per day from the Charlie Lake area in northwestern Alberta. Tamarack Valley also said it sold a 2% royalty on its Charlie Lake assets for $ 32 million to Topaz Energy Corp., a company formed by Tourmaline Oil Corp. to own petroleum processing and handling assets and returned public initially of 250 million dollars. public offer in October. Last month, Tamarack Valley announced the closing of two more acquisitions for approximately $ 135 million, including the purchase of privately-held Woodcote Petroleum Inc. for cash and shares. The agreements were supported by the sale of two 4% royalties to Topaz. At the same time, Tamarack Valley issued 30.3 million shares for gross proceeds of approximately $ 68 million. Tamarack Valley said on Monday that its capital budget for 2021 had been increased from around $ 127 million to $ 170 million and that it expects average production this year of 33,000 boe / d, up from 26,000 boe / d. / d.

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO). Up 83 cents, or 0.72 percent, to $ 115.72. BMO Financial Group has signed an agreement to sell its asset management businesses in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to Ameriprise Financial Inc. for $ 1.09 billion. The companies also announced a new strategic relationship between BMO and Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Ameriprise’s global asset management business. As part of a separate US transaction, certain BMO Asset Management clients will have the option to switch to Columbia Threadneedle Investments, if they accept. Terms of the US deal were not disclosed. BMO North American Wealth Management clients will also have the option of accessing a range of Columbia Threadneedle investment management solutions. BMO expanded its activities in Europe, Asia and the Middle East by purchasing British company F&C Asset Management in 2014. BMO’s line of European funds includes publicly traded investment trusts, including Foreign and Colonial (F&C) Investment Trust. Columbia Threadneedle said BMO’s global asset management includes specialist ESG products, locations in the Netherlands and UK, and direct real estate capability based in Germany and France. Joanna Rotenberg, Group Head of BMO Wealth Management, said the company will focus on its wealth management business in North America, including its asset management business in Canada. BMO expects to take $ 745 million of after-tax goodwill impairment related to the transaction in the second quarter of its fiscal year, he said. The all-cash transaction will add $ 124 billion in assets under management in Europe, Ameriprise said. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press