German digital exchange to list physical ETP litecoin





London-based ETC Group, the company responsible for listing the first publicly traded crypto product on the Germanys Xetra digital exchange, will offer a new listing for Litecoin. In an announcement today, the ETC Group mentionned its cryptocurrency traded for physical Litecoin, under the ticker ELTC, will launch on Deutsche Brse Xetra on April 14. According to the firm, the exchange-traded product, or ETP, will be the first Litecoin (LTC) product on the exchange after approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, or BaFin. “The current economic uncertainty has underscored the attractiveness of crypto assets to investors as they offer opportunities for diversification over traditional assets such as stocks and bonds, as well as strong inflation hedging qualities,” said ETC Group CEO Bradley Duke. ” Traditional markets will remain volatile for some time, fueling demand for alternatives such as cryptocurrencies. He added: Unlike previous cryptocurrency rallies, the current one is the first to be backed by retail and institutional investors, making it a great time to launch ELTC. ” The ETC Litecoin ETP group represents the group’s third publicly traded crypto in the past year. In June, the company listed a Bitcoin ETP on Xetra, followed by an Ether ETP last month. The company reported that its Ether ETP traded over $ 1 million in its first week on the market, while the Bitcoin ETP reportedly reached over $ 1 billion in assets under management. An ETP is not quite the same as an exchange traded fund or ETF. When the ETC Group launched its Bitcoin ETP last year, it said it traded Bitcoin through an ETP structure, which apparently does not meet the definition of an ETF in the European Union, as a single asset instrument. As the ninth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $ 20 billion, Litecoin has caught the attention of some investment firms with Bitcoin and Ether. Although the ETC group would be the first to offer a listing for a physical Litecoin ETP, CoinShares announced earlier this month that it will list its LTC ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

