Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates for April 13, 2021





Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with US stocks approaching record highs as investors envision the start of the corporate earnings season and relatively smooth sales of government debt. Shares rose in Hong Kong and Japan and fluctuated in China. US equity contracts were flat after the S&P 500 Index fell slightly after three straight weeks of gains. Technology stocks have weakened, led by Intel Corp. as Nvidia Corp. installed on its microprocessors market. Bond yields rose only slightly after the US Treasury’s three- and ten-year auctions attracted decent demand. The government is offering 30-year bonds on Tuesday. Positive growth prospects in the United States should help corporate earnings, even as stocks look precarious at these record highs given peaks in Covid-19 cases and Vaccine deployments in difficulty in some regions of the world. The potential for a sharper rise in inflation and borrowing costs is also a priority, with investors focusing on consumer price data in the United States and the strength of demand in the last auction. treasury bills. “The real test will be when inflation starts to rise,” Priya Misra, global head of rate strategy at TD Securities, told Bloomberg TV. “This is when rates will need to be reassessed – either for an earlier exit from the Fed, or for a later exit but a faster path.” Elsewhere, President Joe Biden has told companies vying for a tightly limited global supply of the semiconductors he has. bipartisan support for government funding to address a shortage that has slowed automakers around the world. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen refusing to name China as a currency manipulator in its first biannual foreign exchange report, according to people familiar with the matter, allowing the United States to avoid another clash with Beijing. Oil stabilized just below $ 60 a barrel and the dollar rose slightly. Bitcoin climbed back above $ 60,000 ahead of a listing from America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will refuse to name China as a currency manipulator, according to people familiar with the matter. Saleha Mohsin reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia. (Source: Bloomberg) Some key events to watch this week: Banks and finance companies start reporting their first quarter results, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The United States releases inflation data on Tuesday.

The Washington Economic Club welcomes Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for a moderate Questions and answers Wednesday.

moderate Questions and answers Wednesday. The US Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book on Wednesday.

US data, including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales, arrives Thursday.

The figures for economic growth, industrial production and retail sales in China are announced on Friday. Here are some of the main developments in financial markets: Stocks S&P 500 futures were flat at 10:37 a.m. in Tokyo. The index changed little on Monday.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.5%.

The Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.6%.

South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 0.7%.

The Australian S & P / ASX 200 index rose 0.2%. Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up 0.1%.

The yen was down 0.2% to 109.57 to the dollar.

The euro slipped 0.1% to $ 1.1900.

The offshore yuan was at 6.5497 to the dollar. Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasuries edged up one basis point to 1.67%.

Australia’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 1.80%. Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude was flat at $ 59.71 per barrel.

Gold was 0.1% lower at $ 1,731.07 an ounce. – With the help of Vildana Hajric, Claire Ballentine and Katherine Greifeld Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos