Orocobre Limited lithium price increase and quarterly report date Toronto Stock Exchange: ORL





BRISBANE, Australia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the company) indicates that following a successful sales campaign and strong market demand for Olaroz lithium carbonate during the March 2021 quarter, sales amounted to 3,032 tonnes at US $ 5,853 / tonne FOB1, with prices up more than 50% from the December 2020 quarter. Lithium prices received by Olaroz are now up almost 90% in the last six months. Orocobre also informs that prices for the June 2021 quarter are expected to be around US $ 7,400 / tonne FOB.1, subject to shipping times. This price will be the highest price received since June 2019 and is expected to result in the second half of FY21 pricing being approximately 20% higher than previous forecast. Forward sales demands for all grades of Olaroz lithium carbonate remain strong and all FY22 budgeted production is fully sold and subject to variable prices that will benefit from the expected continuous improvement in market conditions. Additional production will be available when Olaroz Stage 2 begins production in the second half of CY22. Full details of the March quarter performance will be released in the production report on April 21, 2021 with a management briefing at 11:15 am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane) via a webcast available at www.orocobre.com. Written questions can be submitted via the webcast. An archival copy of the briefing and question and answer session will subsequently be made available on the company’s website. Authorized by: Richard S. Anthon

Company general secretary __________________________________

1 Orocobre reports the price as FOB (Free On Board) which excludes insurance and freight charges included in CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) pricing. Therefore, the prices quoted by the companies are net of freight (shipping), insurance and sales commission. FOB prices are declared by the company in order to clarify the revenue recorded by SDJ, the joint venture in Argentina. For more information please contact: Andrew Barber

Director of Investor Relations

Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985

Phone: +61418783701

E: [email protected]

W: www.orocobre.com Twitter:https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter About Orocobre Limited Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global producer of lithium carbonate and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is double listed on the Australian and Toronto stock exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobres interests include its Olaroz lithium plant in northern Argentina, an important JORC resource in the adjacent Cauchari basin, and Borax Argentina, an established producer of boron minerals and refined chemicals. The company has started an expansion in Olaroz and the construction of the Naraha lithium hydroxide plant in Japan. For more information, please visit www.orocobre.com.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos