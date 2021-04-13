Mental health apps: how private are they?





CR warns, sharing personal and sensitive information on certain virtual platforms may not be as private as you think Martha koloski Posted: Update: The past year has been like no other, filled with stress, anxiety and sadness for millions of us. So, perhaps it’s no surprise that many people download mental health apps for help. But as Consumer Reports warns, sharing deeply personal and sensitive information on certain virtual platforms may not be as private as you think. Mental health apps are growing in popularity and offer a range of options from guided meditations to appointments with a licensed therapist. But mental health apps aren’t always covered by the same medical privacy laws as HIPAA that protect the information you share with a doctor in person. And even when HIPAA rules apply, they may not cover all of the data collected by an application. Thomas Germain, Consumer Reports Technical Editor, What companies tell you about what they do with your data is often quite vague and confusing, and is typically buried in privacy policies, where it can be hard to find. Consumer Reports looked at several popular apps and found that many of them sent information to third parties, such as Facebook and Google. This type of data is often used for advertising or other business research. And while this is common practice, it might not be something you expect from apps that deal with mental health. We haven’t seen these apps share details about your condition or what you are telling your therapist. But maybe they’re letting other companies know you’re using a mental health app, Germain says. CR says you need to know if and where your data is being shared. Germain says: If you’re using a mental health app, make sure you know who will administer your care. It is worth looking for licensed mental health professionals, and there are many services that will put you in touch with them. And if you or someone you know needs life-saving help right away, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or send a message to Crisis text line at 741741. All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2021 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a non-profit organization that does not accept any advertising. He has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information, visit consumer.org.







