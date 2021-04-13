Wall Street’s NFT? The New York Stock Exchange apparently has an NFT strategy





Bloomberg Singapore Dealer Prepares Vault for 15,000 Tons of Silver (Bloomberg) – Inside a six-story warehouse near Singapore Changi Airport, a vast hangar-like space waits to be filled with a precious metal that typically plays second violin in front of its brother more shiny. Bullion Pte Ltd. will – when completed in the first half of next year – be able to store 15,000 tonnes of silver. It only holds 400 tonnes of metal at the moment, but the vacant space indicates silver looks to be on the cusp of a few promising years. buying spree in February that drove prices to an eight-year high. While the fervor has subsided, retailer interest is still high, valuations are relatively cheap, and action is being taken to meet surging demand. The amount of money stored in vaults in London rose 11% in March to a record high, according to the London Bullion Market Association, as well as Singapore’s vault, JM Bullion, one of the largest metal retailers. precious metals in the United States, plans to open a 25,000 square foot warehouse in Dallas in June that will be used to store silver and other precious metals The crucial role of metals in the energy transition – this is a key component of solar panels – should also boost long-term consumption. Some analysts predict that silver will outperform gold this year. The outlook for silver demand growth over the next few years looks very positive, especially in a wide range of industrial applications, including solar, 5G and the automotive industry, said Philip Klapwijk, managing director of Hong Kong-based consultant Precious Metals Insights Ltd. said he started looking for a larger warehouse two or three years ago and that decision was confirmed last year when demand for metal increased during the coronavirus pandemic. The idea is to make it a truly iconic building, he said during a tour of the vault which will be known as The Reserve. There is no real facility specifically designed to store large amounts of cash safely. Singapore has a reputation as a stable financial center and has taken steps to position itself as a hub for bullion. , exempting gold, silver and platinum from investment grade goods and services. Physical investment in silver, which covers bullion and bullion purchases, is expected to reach a six-year high of 257 million ounces in 2021, according to the Silver Institute. Citigroup Inc. will peak between $ 28 and $ 30 in the second half of the year, thanks to continued strong investment demand and the end of physical destocking in China and India. The lender sees the average price of $ 27.30 this year. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, sees the metal averaging $ 25 an ounce in 2021, up 22% from a year ago, while gold stabilizes after its first quarterly loss since 2018. , against a backdrop of high bond yields and optimism about the global economic recovery after the pandemic waning demand for the metal. Citi sees gold, which currently hits around $ 1,740 an ounce, dropping to $ 1,575 in six to 12 months. The Silver Institute expects the global market to remain in surplus this year, despite registering the smallest excess since 2015. And even against a backdrop of strong electronics and automotive demand as well as increased investment in the industry. In solar power, the silvers’ failure to break higher suggests that the price of gold, real yields and the US dollar remain strong brakes, Morgan Stanley said in a note. in the United States, Giovanni Staunovo, strategist at UBS Group AG, continues to struggle with higher real interest rate expectations. Michael Wittmeyer, CEO of JM Bullion, is more optimistic. The buying frenzy fueled by Reddit has caused an increase in demand from existing silver bugs and has attracted many newbie investors to the metal, he said. We were just trying to expand our capacity so that the next time that happened we would be able to get all of those orders shipped faster. The accelerated shift away from fossil fuels should also provide a sustainable tailwind for the demand for money as investment in solar energy increases. China, Japan and South Korea all set zero carbon targets last year, while the United States plans to cut emissions by 50% or more from 2005 levels by 2030. Demand for the energy transition is expected to give prices a further boost, said Rohit Savant, analyst at CPM Group. Silver will average $ 27 this year and beat gold due to its relatively cheaper valuation and high investment demand, he said. Spot silver fell 2% to $ 24.77 an ounce at 10:40 a.m. in New York on Monday after gaining 1% last week. In Singapore, Silver Bullions Gregersen is confident that all the space currently vacant in his vault will not be wasted. Silver is usually a forgotten metal that people don’t really care about, he says. But it’s starting to shine a bit more and this trend will continue. (Updates with the price of cash in the 16th paragraph.) For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com. 2021 Bloomberg LP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos