Pennsylvania officials recover nearly $ 800 million in unemployment benefits from fraudsters – CBS Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Treasurer’s Office and the Department of Labor and Industry have clawed back nearly $ 800 million in unemployment benefits that fraudsters were trying to steal.
Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Acting Secretary of Labor and Industry Jennifer Berrier made the announcement on Monday. The two agencies first discovered the fraudulent activity last May. Since then, agencies have redoubled their efforts to detect and prevent fraud.
Most of the frauds were linked to the federal unemployment assistance program in the event of a pandemic.
“As frustrating as this is for us, of course, it is much more the case for those directly affected, both in terms of delays in receiving their own legitimate payments and of people whose identities have been stolen,” said Erik Arneson, assistant treasurer of communications.
Arneson said that in many cases fraudsters obtained personal information stolen through data breaches and fraudulently requested benefits.
“They masquerade as real people and ask for these benefits as many times as possible,” Arneson said.
A press release said: “Treasury and L&I have worked together to end nearly $ 740 million in irregular payments issued to fraudsters. Much of this work was based on information from thousands of honest Pennsylvanians who returned payments they had not requested. In addition to stopping payments through its partnership with the Treasury, L&I’s Internal Audit Division prevented just over $ 55 million in fraudulent payments from being sent between April 2020 and the end of March 2021. ”
The two agencies’ efforts to end fraud could speed things up for those waiting for benefits. The State Department of Labor and Industry is also preparing to update its unemployment compensation system and hire more employees to respond to compensation claims.
“We already had a large number of new candidates, legitimate candidates. When you combine all the frauds that are happening out there, there is no doubt that it has slowed things down, ”Arneson said.
He said the Pennsylvanians still need to be vigilant.
“Scammers are still actively using fake websites and fake social media accounts to try and lure people in,” Arneson said.
He advises people to never click on suspicious links.
“If you are applying for UC benefits, be very careful and be sure to use the official Labor and Industry website,” Arneson said.
Arneson said you could be a victim of fraud if you receive benefits you did not apply for or a Form 1099.
If you received unemployment benefits that you did not apply for, report it to the State Department of Labor and Industry and be sure to verify your identity has been stolen. L&I said free credit reports were offered by TransUnion, Equifax and Experian until April 2022. here.
