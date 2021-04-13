UPDATE 1-China’s first quarter soybean and grain imports increase due to strong demand





* Chinese grinders earlier booked large shipments of beans with good margins * Animal feed, ranchers picked up corn, wheat imports to replace expensive domestic corn * Grinding margins under pressure on large bean arrivals expected (overhaul at top of story to add corn, wheat imports; adds details on stocks, grinding margins) BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) – China’s imports of soybeans, as well as grains like corn and wheat, soared in the first quarter, boosted by strong demand from the livestock sector, data showed on Tuesday customs. Soybean imports nearly doubled in March alone year-on-year, according to customs data, as shipments of beans from Brazil’s largest exporter cleared customs after delays. Meanwhile, first-quarter corn and wheat shipments surged on high domestic corn prices due to a supply shortage, the data showed. China, the world’s largest soybean buyer, imported 7.77 million tonnes of oilseeds in March, up 82 percent from a year ago, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. Soybean arrivals in January-February were below market expectations due to the delay in shipment. Some shipments were delayed earlier, later cleared customs, said Xie Huilan, an analyst at agricultural consultancy Cofeed, speaking after the data was released. More than 5 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans were loaded in January for shipment to China, some of which arrived in March, Xie said. The customs office has not released monthly figures for corn and wheat for March, usually released in the second half of each month. But he said China imported 6.727 million tonnes of corn in the quarter, more than five times over the previous year, while quarterly wheat imports more than doubled from a year ago. one year to reach 2.925 million tons. Rains on the main Brazilian exporter have delayed the harvest and soybean shipments this year, but earlier delayed shipments have slowly started to arrive. Chinese soybean imports in the first three months of the year amounted to 21.18 million tonnes, up 19% from 17.79 million tonnes the year before, according to customs data. Chinese crushers had previously stepped up their soybean purchases with good crushing margins, with the market anticipating healthy demand from the country’s rapidly recovering hog industry. A recent wave of African swine fever outbreaks, however, wiped out at least 20% of the breeding herd in northern China, according to some estimates, dampening demand for soybean meal, a major food ingredient. Soybean meal futures traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange have fallen 10% since reaching record highs in January amid concerns about demand due to outbreaks. Soybean arrivals in the coming months are expected to be even higher, industry sources and analysts said. Significant arrivals of beans and weaker demand from the pork sector will put additional pressure on crushing margins. CNSOY-RZO-MRG China’s national weekly soybean meal stocks as of April 13 were 797,900 tonnes, up from 477,000 tonnes at the end of January. CFD-SBMST-NATN Meanwhile, soybean stocks edged down to 4.4 million tonnes from levels at the start of the year. CFD-SBSTK-NATN (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

