Mini SPACs make a comeback after overhaul of TSX operator rules

Photographer: Cole Burston / Bloomberg Photographer: Cole Burston / Bloomberg

As soaring stock prices lead to a boom in initial public offerings, Canada’s largest stock exchange is trying to revive a PSPC-like vehicle aimed at helping small businesses go public.

Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group Ltd. a revamped its capital-pool company program, in which groups raise money from investors to form publicly traded shell companies that later merge with private operating companies. The changes doubled the amount of capital they could raise, reduced the number of public investors needed, and relaxed residency requirements for founders.

The redesign aimed to make the vehicles, known as CPCs, more flexible and more lucrative for the founders in an effort to reverse a decline in business in recent years. Early numbers are encouraging for TMX, with eight new CPCs listed in the first two months of 2021. If the pace continues, that would mean a 55% increase in CPCs from last year.

“We have seen a marked increase in interest in the program and the deposits,” Loui Anastasopoulos, president of TMX capital formation, said in an interview. “The changes really make the program a more attractive option for qualified boards and management teams, as well as for growing investors.”

Capital Pool Party TMX Group Revamped CPC Program To Boost The Number Of Featured Announcements Source: TMX Group Ltd.



The overhaul will be essential to revive an important driver of the Canadian stock market. About half of the companies listed on the TSX Junior Venture Exchange do so through a PCO, and about a third of the companies that have moved from that exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange senior are former CPCs. Canopy Growth Corp., the largest cannabis producer in Canada by market value, was originally a CPC.

But that pipeline has slowed to a trickle in recent years. Last year, TMX listed 31 new CPCs, less than a third of the 95 formed in 2018. The slowdown occurred during a period of expansion in the stock markets: Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, which share many many features with CPCs, have gone from relative obscurity to dizzying popularity, raising an estimated $ 84.5 billion globally last year, more than six times their 2018 total.

Canadian IPOs at 15-year high with tech industry coming of age

TMX executives recognize the similarities between CPCs and PSPCs, but say the two are different and the changes were unrelated to the boom in PSPCs. Apart from their much smaller size, joint capital companies differ from PSPCs in practice in that CPC founders typically take a hands-off approach after the qualifying transaction is completed, said Tim Babcock, chief executive officer of training. of capital on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Registration costs

CPCs were introduced in the late 1980s and have become widely used by miners and oil and gas drillers in Canada. After a lull in new registrations around 2015, TMX began to explore ways to revitalize CPCs, Babcock said in an interview.

The main complaint from senior managers and executives was that the vehicles were no longer economical for them, especially as the cost of operating a state-owned company had increased, Babcock said. The changes that went into effect this year – such as reducing the required number of public shareholders from 25% to 150 – were intended to give founders a greater share of the advantage when a CPC makes an acquisition, a- he declared.

“We looked at what levers might we be able to implement to make this more attractive, as the founders of CPC are a very important group in our market,” Babcock said. To go public, “you need financial market expertise, you need access to capital, you need legal expertise, but usually these companies don’t have the very deep pockets and they cannot pay for them ”.

After extensive consultation with stakeholders and a regulatory review of the changes, the new system was announced in December and went into effect in January. There is growing interest in the CPC program from sectors beyond its resource roots, including fintech and healthcare companies, Babcock said.

And with the soaring stock markets encouraging more companies to go public, the CPCs that have formed have also been successful in finding suitable acquisition targets. The number of eligible transactions from existing CPCs increased 54% to 48 last year, according to TMX data.