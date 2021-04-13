Red lights flash in credit markets as Huarong’s concern grows





Want to know every morning what’s hot in Asian markets in your inbox? Register here. Credit markets in Asia have been rocked by a massive sell-off by one of China’s largest bad debt managers, raising fears that other heavily indebted borrowers may stumble as well. The Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan Credit-Default Swap index of investment grade bonds widened by about 2 basis points, after recent reports of a looming restructuring at bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co., traders said. The gauge is set for a seventh day of increases, the longest streak since December 2018, and is at its highest since October of last year, according to CMA data. Concerns about Huarong rocking the Asian debt market as a whole began after the company joined dozens of Hong Kong-listed companies for failing to release its 2020 results before the March 31 deadline. Caixin attributed the delay to plans to significant financial restructuring. The timing is not ideal. A surge in rates around the world early last month, fueled by concerns about inflation, has contributed to some of the the worst bond losses in decades. As credit markets around the world have calmed down in recent weeks, China’s woes are pushing up financing costs again in Asia, even as they have pulled back in the United States and Europe. Spreads on investment grade Asian dollar banknotes widened by about 2-3 basis points on Tuesday, traders said. They are also set for a seventh consecutive day of expansion, the longest streak in more than five months, and are at their highest for more than two months, according to a Bloomberg Barclays Index. Click here to see what’s next for Huarong “Due to the perception that Huarong is a systemically important entity and that bonds are widely held, concerns about its short-term liquidity have a ripple effect on spreads,” said Ek Pon Tay, manager of senior portfolio for emerging market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management. Regulators m Ultimately, there is a need to build market confidence, he said. Asia The impact was even greater on Chinese issuers, whose investment grade dollar bond spreads widened by 3 to 8 basis points. The country’s high-yield note prices have fallen 1-3 cents against the dollar, traders said. Signs of distress have also spread to other pockets of Asia, including debt from Indonesian garment companies. Read Indonesia’s Latest Credit Envelope for More Analysis

"Growing rate volatility and selective idiosyncratic events" have driven risk premiums up, said Arthur Lau, head of fixed income Asia ex-Japan at PineBridge Investments Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong. However, given that Asia's underlying economic fundamentals and corporate credit profiles remain relatively healthy, "I think we should see a calmer market once interest rate risks have eased. ", did he declare.

And for now at least, a number of companies have continued to offer debt despite rising financing costs. Click here for the Asia Bondwrap

Click here for the Asia Bondwrap Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. runs investor calls starting Tuesday and could cost around $ 4 billion in bonds as early as Wednesday we United Airlines Holdings Inc. on Monday announced it would raise $ 9 billion from institutional investors through a combination of loans and bonds. All of the major US airlines have now avoided US government emergency pandemic loans of $ 25 billion, avoiding the terms attached to this program in favor of the warm embrace of the credit market.

Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. jointly build a new fixed income trading platform, with an initial focus on secured loan bonds Europe According to a Bloomberg survey, SSAs are expected to retain their dominance in the European syndicated bond market this week. This extends the first race of this year for the sector

The United Kingdom the easing of the lockdown took another step forward on Monday with the reopening of non-essential retailers; Yet UK credit looks expensive overall after a significant rebound since last March’s liquidation in mid booming business confidence – With the help of Cormac Mullen Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

