Today’s Stock Markets: AstraZeneca Vaccine, Merkel’s Successor, Cryptocurrencies

Common policy

Governments of the European Union have been urged to adopt a joint approach to advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine that would limit the vaccine to people over 60, an attempt to unify the bloc’s approach after policy disparities in recent weeks. The UK, which reopened non-essential retail and leisure outlets on Monday, has achieved its goal of offering a Covid vaccine to everyone over 50 a few days earlier. In the United States, Federal Reserve politician James Bullard said immunizing three-quarters of the population would be a signal that the pandemic crisis is coming to an end, fueling the central bank to consider gradually reducing its bond buying program.

German clash

The race to replace Angela Merkel has taken a dramatic turn this week as the parties in her The conservative alliance has been divided over who should be the bloc’s candidate for chancellor, paving the way for a tense confrontation ahead of the country’s elections in September. Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union officials fear the battle to replace her – between CDU party leader Armin Laschet and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder – may lose the chancellery. Soeder will likely continue to defend his interests on Tuesday.

Chip competition

The semiconductor industry was given another chance on Monday after Nvidia announced it would offer its first server microprocessors, build muscle in Intel’s most lucrative competitor market and create a new front in an increasingly competitive market. Nvidia jumped, while Intel went down after the news broke. The move came as U.S. officials held a meeting with a number of CEOs on the chip shortage that has plagued the global auto market. President Joe Biden told companies represented at the meeting that he had bipartisan support for its plan to provide $ 50 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research to solve the problem.

Coinbase Fever

Bitcoin moved closer to a new high on Monday and remains around $ 60,000 in what promises to be a big week for the cryptocurrency world. The gains appear to be partly driven by anticipation from Coinbase Global, the exchange at the center of the cryptocurrency speculative frenzy that is expected to go public this week with a valuation that could hit the market. $ 100 billion and offers investors keen to tap into the crypto market a new way to play. The highly contested position of the market The third largest coin also appears to have been secured by Binance Coin, which recently exploded in value.

To come up…

European and US equity futures are mixed heading into Tuesday, after gains in Asia that followed China trade data indicating a recovery in global demand. Europe’s earnings calendar is rounded out by online delivery company Just Eat Takeaway and sneaker and sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion. UK GDP data is at the top of the economic agenda. Watch for any impact of a report that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen refuse to name China as a currency manipulator later this week. In addition, Ramadan, observed by hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world, begins.

What we read

This is what caught our attention over the past 24 hours.

And finally, here’s what interests Cormac Mullen this morning

The pound is undergoing a fortuitous reversal and its fall threatens to shatter technical support levels that could pave the way for further decline. After losing an uptrend that has been in place since September last week, the UK currency is now testing its closely watched 100-day moving average against the US dollar. The British pound fell about half a percent against the greenback this month amid concerns over the rollout of the vaccine in the UK and was the worst performance for the group of 10 currencies. The drop comes after a five-month streak, when it increased by about 8%. The positioning of leveraged funds in the futures markets remains net long, which increases the risk of profit taking if the moving average breaks. That would leave the bulls in the pound hopeful that the next line of support – a key Fibonacci level – will be enough to stop a further selloff, as a breach opens a return to yearlows.

Cormac Mullen is a reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.

– With the help of Gearoid Reidy and Cormac Mullen