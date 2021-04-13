New York Stock Exchange removes Adani ports from index due to links with Burmese military





New York-based stock exchange S&P Dow Jones Indices said it had removed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd for its sustainability index due to the company’s commercial ties to the Burmese military, which has been accused of human rights violations since a coup in February, Reuters reported on Tuesday. . Last month, a report said the Adani Group had paid $ 30 million (over 225 crore rupees) to the Myanmar Economic Corporation in land lease fees. The amount was paid by India’s largest private multi-port operator for the construction of a port in Yangon on land leased from the Myanmar Economic Corporation, which is backed by the country’s military, according to Reuters. The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd certificate will be removed from the Dow Jones index before the market opens on April 15. The development has also had an impact on companies listed on the national BSE Sensex index. At 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, its the share price fell 4.25% compared to its opening mark on Monday. The company has yet to release an official statement on Dow Jones stock. In a statement in February, the Adani Group said it had not engaged with military leaders for the approval of the port. However, videos and photos viewed by US-based ABC News revealed in March that Adani Ports chief executive Karan Adani met in July 2019 with General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the army that led the coup against the elected government. A 2019 United Nations report also named Adani Ports as one of the companies that engaged with the military conglomerate, according to ABC. On March 25, the United States imposed sanctions on the Myanmar Economic Corporation as well as the Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited, according to a statement posted on the Treasury Services website. Washington’s decision freezes all assets held by entities in the United States and targets the commercial interests of the Myanmars military. Myanmar blow Myanmar’s military coup follows the landslide victory of the National League for Democracy and Aung Suu Kyi in the national elections in November last year, the Union Solidarity and Development Party , supported by the army, faring badly in its main strongholds. The country’s military refused to accept the government, citing unsubstantiated fraud allegations. It was also announced that the coup was the result of the government’s inability to delay the November elections despite the coronavirus outbreak. However, General Min Aung Hlaing said on February 8 that free and fair elections would be held after the emergency period ended and the military would cede power to the victor. Security forces in Myanmar have severely cracked down on protesters opposing the coup. In several cases of shooting at protesters, hundreds of them were killed, drawing criticism from the United Nations, governments of several countries and human rights groups.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos