UPDATE 2-Woodside Australian Managing Director Coleman retires ahead of schedule

* The Board of Directors continues its external and internal search for a new CEO * External candidates observed at BHP, Shell * Coleman’s exit precedes $ 11 billion investment decision (adds comment from Woodside, candidate CEOs report) MELBOURNE, April 13 (Reuters) – Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Tuesday appointed its director of development and marketing Meg ONeill as interim managing director, after long-time boss Peter Coleman decided to step down earlier provided that. ONeill will take over the role on an interim basis from April 20, Australia’s leading independent gas producer said. In December, Coleman announced he planned to retire in the second half of 2021, but he’s now put it forward. It’s a good time for Peter. Now is the right time for the board, the Woodsides spokesperson said. There is still internal and external research going on. Coleman took over as head of Woodside in May 2011 to guide him through two oil price crashes, but oversaw a sharp drop in his stock price while paying big dividends. Under his leadership, Woodside made a failed takeover bid for Oil Search Ltd, gave up buying the Israels Leviathan gas project and sold a stake in the undeveloped Browse gas project off Western Australia. Other initiatives have seen him buy the Sangomar oil project off Senegal and Wheatstone LNG in Australia, Kitimat in Canada and the Scarborough gas project, now its most promising growth option. Woodside is preparing to make a final investment decision later this year on the $ 11 billion Scarborough project off the coast of Western Australia, while addressing the challenges of a long-term transition to a cleaner energy. The company announced Colemans’ early departure a day after rival Santos Ltd said it had agreed to pay its chief executive, Kevin Gallagher, one-off incentives worth AU $ 6 million (AU $ 4.6 million). dollars) to stay until 2025. This sparked speculation that Santos was keen to ensure Gallagher was not poached by Woodside. Analysts and industry sources said other candidates heard for the top job at Woodside are BHP Group oil group chairman Geraldine Slattery and former Shell Australia chairman Zoe Yujnovich. , alongside ONEill. ($ 1 = A $ 1.3142) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Clarence Fernandez)

