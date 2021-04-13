London Stock Exchange share issue: HHV





April 13, 2021 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT programmable logic controller

(the Company) Allocation of shares The Board announced on September 2, 2020 that the Company had published a prospectus relating to an offer to subscribe to ordinary shares of 1p each (the “Ordinary Shares”), to raise up to 20,000,000 (the “Offer”). ). The Board announced a Supplementary Prospectus on January 8, 2021. On April 12, 2021, the Company allocated 951,474 Ordinary Shares under the Offer. The offer price to which 951,474 Ordinary Shares were allocated was 99.18p per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, by reference to the net asset value of one Ordinary Share of the Company as of March 31, 2021 (as announced on April 7, 2021, i.e. the last published net asset value per Ordinary Share divided by 0.965 (to take into account the costs of the Offer). At the end of this allocation, the total number of Ordinary Shares issued is 231,409,173, each Ordinary Share having one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights of the Company are 231,409,173. This figure can be used by the shareholders of the Company as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the capital. share capital of the Company or a change in their interest in the Company’s share capital in accordance with the Disclosure Directives and Transparency Rules. A request will shortly be made for the Ordinary Shares so allotted to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange for listed securities, and trading is expected to begin on or about April 16, 2021. Final titles must be shipped within 15 working days of award. The terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning as those used in this announcement. FINISH For more information, please contact: JTC (UK) Limited

Susan.Fadil

Ruth wright [email protected]

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 203 893 1011 LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

