Singapore lands on US list in record $ 40 billion deal with PSPC
Southeast Asia’s Most Valuable Startup Grab Holdings Inc. Goes Public in US Through Merger with Blank Check CompanyAltimeter Growth Corp. in what is the largest transaction ever of its kind.
The Singapore-based startup is expected to have a market value of around $ 39.6 billion after the tie-up with Brad Gerstner’s special-purpose acquisition company.Altimeter Capital Management, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. Grab raises more than $ 4 billion from investors, includingBlackRock Inc.,Fidelity International andT. Rowe Price Group Inc. in Southeast Asian Company’s Largest US Equity Offering.
The deal would make the transportation and food delivery giant the first tech unicorn in Southeast Asia to go public through a SPAC and give it funding to grow. Grab is trying to capitalize on a US-led PSPC listing boom, even though it is showing signs of slowing amid heightened scrutiny by regulators.
“It’s definitely one of the best internet companies,” Gerstner said in an interview. “The track ahead is very long and very wide for Grab if they continue to run.”
SPAC Boom faces new SEC threat with accounting crackdown
The combined entity’s shares will trade on the Nasdaq in the coming months under the symbol GRAB. Altimeter Capital, which orchestrated Altimeter Growth’s initial public offering in September, is investing $ 750 million in the company, or about a fifth of the new funds raised.
That, coupled with a three-year lock-in period for the actions of its sponsors, indicates Altimeter’s long-term commitment to the company, said Anthony Tan, CEO of Grab. Altimeter, which manages $ 15 billion in assets, has also committed up to $ 500 million in a contingent investment equal to the total amount of shareholder buybacks of Altimeter Growth.
“From sovereign wealth funds to mutual funds, these are world-class investors who invest in us,” Tan said in an interview. “The world sees the potential of Southeast Asia and how exciting this region is.”
Grab’s $ 34 billion SPAC Deal puts Southeast Asian tech on the map
Grab, the market leader in Southeast Asia for so-called super apps for consumer services, expects its addressable market to reach over $ 180 billion by 2025 from $ 52 billion in 2020. Its total gross merchandise volume last year was $ 12.5 billion, more than doubling from 2018 even as competition from the big rivalGojek has escalated and the coronavirus pandemic has restricted the movement of people.
The deal marks a remarkable turning point for Grab. Under the pressure ofSoftBank Group Corp. and other investors, the company had been negotiating a possible merger with Indonesian Gojek for most of 2020. But talks finally collapsed around December and Gojek began talks with Tokopedia, another internet giant. local.
Tan and Gerstner, both graduates of Harvard Business School, began talking about a deal earlier this year after being introduced by mutual friends. Only about three months later, they came to an agreement for the record-breaking deal.
Gerstner is no stranger to Southeast Asia, having invested in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce leaderSea Ltd. TheThe company backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. has become a stock sensation since its IPO in New York in 2017. Among companies valued at $ 100 billion or more, the stock has been No.1 in Asia since the start of last year and only trails Tesla Inc. in the world.
“The United States and China have been great investment markets for 20 years and before Sea, Southeast Asia was not really on the radar screens of many investors,” said Gerstner, who follows Grab since its acquisition in 2018 of the regional activity ofUber Technologies Inc., another company he supported. “You now have a second business with $ 40 billion market capitalization which is going to be listed on the Nasdaq. This is a huge time for global investors who are realizing the renaissance happening in the technology market in Southeast Asia. “
Tan founded Grab in his native Malaysia as a taxi app in 2012 with Harvard classmate Hooi Ling Tan. They started operations in Kuala Lumpur under the name MyTeksi, allowing users to book taxis.
Grab then moved to Singapore before expanding as a ridesharing app from Indonesia to Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar. With more than $ 10 billion raised from SoftBank-led investors over eight funding rounds, Grab became the largest transportation service provider in Southeast Asia before expanding into food delivery, digital payments and financial services in eight countries in the region.
Working towards profitability, Grab said its mobility services business was making money in all of its markets, while food delivery was in the dark in five of the six markets. The company said it had around 72% of Southeast Asia’s rideshare market, 50% of online food delivery and 23% of digital wallet payments last year. Grab was previously valued at around $ 16 billion, said a person with knowledge of the matter.
Asia Ride-Hailing Giants Didi, Grab Proceed with registration plans
Among the companies involved in the liquidity injection, a so-called private public equity investment, or PIPE, is the Singapore public investor.Temasek Holdings Pte,Janus Henderson Group Plc andNuveen LLC. The expected market value also reflects PIPE and SPAC’s proceeds of $ 4.5 billion as well as a$ 2 billion term loan, according to Grab.
Evercore Inc.,JPMorgan Chase & Co. andMorgan Stanley advised Grab on the transaction.
