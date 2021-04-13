Timbercreek Financial Corp. announces normal course issuer bid Toronto Stock Exchange: TF

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF) (the “Company“) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the”TSX“) to launch a normal course buyback offer NCIB) in respect of its common shares (the Actions). The OPCNI will begin on April 15, 2021 and will end no earlier than April 14, 2022 or on the date on which the Company has purchased the maximum number of Shares authorized under the OCNI.

Pursuant to the tender offer, the Company may, over a 12-month period beginning April 15, 2021, purchase in the normal course of business through the facilities of the TSX in accordance with its rules or through the ” intermediary of alternative Canadian trading venues up to a regulatory maximum of 8,030,909 shares, this amount representing 10% of the public free float of the issued and outstanding Shares as of March 31, 2021. In addition, subject to certain exemptions for purchases as a whole, the maximum number of Shares that the Company can acquire during a single trading day is 25,120 Shares, this amount representing 25% of the average daily volume of transactions (ADTV) Shares for the six calendar months preceding the start of the OCNI, ie 100,482 Shares. As of March 31, 2021, 80,977,475 shares were issued and outstanding.

As part of the normal course buyback offer, which began on March 30, 2020 and ended on March 29, 2021 (the NCIB 2020), the company was authorized to purchase up to 8,309,785 shares and purchase 2,484,515 shares at a weighted average price of $ 8.05 per share. The purchases made under the OPRE 2020 were made either through the facilities of the TSX in accordance with its rules or through other Canadian trading platforms. All Shares purchased under the NCIB 2020 offer by the Company have been canceled.

The price that the Company will pay for any Share under the OPNC will be the market price at the time of acquisition. During the period of the OFFER, the Company may make purchases under the OFFER through open market transactions or otherwise as permitted by the TSX. All purchases made under the tender offer will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and other Canadian trading platforms at the market price in effect at the time of such transaction. All Shares purchased by the Company will be canceled. National Bank Financial will conduct the offer on behalf of the Company.

The Company believes that the market price of its Shares may, from time to time, not accurately reflect their underlying value, making the purchase of Shares an attractive investment and a beneficial use of the Company’s available funds. The Company expects that the purchase of Shares will benefit the remaining shareholders by increasing their participation in the assets of the Company.

There can be no assurance as to the precise number of Shares which will be repurchased under the public tender offer or the total dollar amount of Shares purchased. The Company may discontinue purchases at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

About the company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank commercial real estate lender providing short-term structured finance solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By using rigorous underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Certain statements contained in this press release may contain projections and “forward-looking statements” as such expression is defined under Canadian securities laws. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe” “,” estimate “,” expect “,” objective “and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements reflect the current opinions, beliefs, assumptions and intentions of the Company are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the public documents of the company. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements that could be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, except as required by law.