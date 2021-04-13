Only 25% of Americans know this important retirement savings rule

Social Security will not provide you with enough income to live comfortably during your retirement. Rather, you’ll need your own savings to supplement these benefits and ensure you can cover all of your bills.

But what savings should you be aiming for?

Fidelity has long recommended ending your career with 10 times your final salary in an IRA or 401 (k) plan. And more recently, he changed his guidelines to say that 10 to 12 times your last year of work income is a good goal. Yet in a recent investigation, only 25% of respondents knew how to aim for 10 to 12 times their final salary, and almost 50% of all respondents thought that this target should be five times or less.

If you underfund your retirement plan, you could end up in financial difficulty as a senior. Or, you might miss the opportunity to do the things you’ve always wanted to do. And that’s a good reason to come up with a savings target that will meet your specific needs.

Focus on yourself, not a random number

A lot of people are considering retiring with $ 1 million because it’s a nice round number that looks impressive. But rather than aiming for an arbitrary number, it’s better to calculate your retirement savings goal based on your specific income and needs.

If you end your career earning $ 60,000 a year and you’ve always been able to do well with that salary, there’s no reason to push yourself to raise $ 1 million for retirement when you could be just fine. with $ 600,000 to $ 720,000 in savings instead.

On the flip side, if you spend most of your 50s and 60s earning around $ 150,000 a year, a $ 1 million nest egg may not cut it if you typically spend all of your paycheck on living expenses.

To determine how much savings you should be aiming for, first think about the lifestyle you plan to adopt as a senior. If you’re planning to downsize your home, move to a cheap city, and have fun locally, you might not need to save as much as someone with more taste does.

Next, think about how you are spending your current paycheck. Do you maximize it or manage to easily save money month after month? If the latter is the case, you may have some leeway with the Fidelity formula. The key, in any case, is to perform certain calculations that are specific to you rather than falling back on a random number.

How to boost your savings

While you can get by with less than 10 to 12 times your final salary in retirement savings, you also don’t want to risk missing out. But if you strive to follow a few simple rules, you might be surprised at how rich you manage to retire. These rules are:

Start early – time is your best weapon on the path to wealth growth Save regularly – be sure to fund your retirement plan every month, even if you need to make adjustments for other expenses. Invest aggressively when you’re young – loading stocks into your IRA or 401 (k) could make a huge difference over time

To illustrate how these rules might work in practice, let’s say you are able to set aside $ 200 per month in a retirement plan from age 22 through age 67. 8% average annual return (which is a little lower than the stock market average), you will end up with almost $ 928,000. Earn $ 250 per month, and you’re planning over $ 1.1 million.

After years of hard work, you deserve a retirement without financial stress. Determine an appropriate savings goal based on your income and needs, then do your part to reach that goal before your career ends.