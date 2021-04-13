Fagron achieves a turnover of 134.8 million euros Brussels Stock Exchange: FAGR





Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium) / Rotterdam (Netherlands), April 13, 2021 7:00 am CET Fagron achieves a turnover of 134.8 million Strong operational performance in Latin America and North America Highlights for Q1-2021 Reported revenue decreased by 4.8% on BRL, USD and MXN significantly lower against the EUR

4.9% revenue growth at constant exchange rates

Good operational performance in North America and Latin America despite fewer doctor visits and postponement of elective care

Sharp decrease in prescriptions related to COVID-19 impacted performance in EMEA

Wichita preparation facility on track; Successful Product Launches Offset Declining Demand Due to COVID-19

Start of transition to a new reconditioning plant in Poland in the second half of April Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron: As expected, the entire first quarter of 2021 was affected by high-profile lockdowns in most of the regions where we operate, while the comparable quarter of the previous year was still unaffected by COVID-19. In addition, currency effects had a downward impact on reported revenue from our North America and Latin America businesses, as these regions show strong underlying operating performance. Overall, Fagron as a whole achieved slight organic revenue growth of 2.6% at constant exchange rates. In almost every country where we operate, elective care has been cut and doctor visits postponed, resulting in fewer prescriptions in the market. This was clearly visible in the EMEA area in particular, where the number of prescriptions in the first quarter was lower not only compared to last year’s level, but also compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. This mainly affected services. preparation and essential services. In the early stages of the pandemic, this effect was offset by an increase in demand for COVID-19-related products, but this was not the case in the quarter under review as the healthcare sector is now better equipped to deal with the situation. The development described above led to a decrease in turnover of more than 7% in the EMEA zone. Thanks to our strong product portfolio and positioning, Fagron EMEA can benefit once the measures are relaxed and the number of prescriptions begins to increase. In addition, we have taken more steps in the EMEA region to further increase the efficiency of organizations. The business transition to the new GMP facility in Poland will begin in April, with the facility representing an important step in the process of centralizing reconditioning activities for the EMEA.



Fagron Latin America achieved strong organic growth of 21% at constant exchange rates. Although the countries where Fagron is active in this region have been severely affected by COVID-19, pharmacies have generally remained open. Thanks to its size and global network, Fagron is well equipped to face difficult market conditions, which has enabled the company to improve its competitive position in these countries. Fagron North America achieved organic growth of over 9% at constant exchange rates. Measures to contain COVID-19 vary greatly by region. During the first quarter of 2021, a number of states still had strict restrictions in place, including significant areas like California and the Northeast region, while other states began to reopen. While not yet back to pre-COVID-19 levels, we see elective care gradually returning once measures are relaxed. During the quarter, Fagron Sterile Services in Wichita again successfully launched a number of new products, in response to COVID-19 needs as well as general trends. With the newly concluded contracts, this gives us the certainty that we will be able to further accelerate our growth in 2021. Vaccination programs around the world will further ease restrictive measures, but the rate at which this occurs varies widely from region to region. This means that visibility continues to be limited by COVID-19. Our priority areas of prevention, lifestyle and outsourcing sterile preparation activities by hospitals – have become even more relevant due to the pandemic. With a more focused organization and further expansion of the product portfolio, this means we are in an excellent position to profit once the healthcare industry returns to normal levels. We reiterate our expectations for growth in both revenue and profitability for the full year 2021. Please open the link below for the press release:

Fagron achieves a turnover of 134.8 million

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos