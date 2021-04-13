Amazon is not fighting

Well, it was a brave effort, this drive to organize workers at an Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama, which resulted in an even more embarrassing defeat than the vote count suggested.

Almost 6,000 workers were reportedly covered by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union, but only just over half of eligible workers bothered to vote. Of those who voted, only 738 workers supported the union, 1,000 votes less than those who opposed.

Another 500 ballots were not counted after being contested (mainly by management), but even if you add all of those on the yes side (highly unlikely) that would mean a maximum of 20% of workers who voted for unionize, and the percentage in reality is probably much lower.

Ouch.

The game has been stacked against unions for decades through federal laws, state labor rights standards, and questionable legal rulings, among other factors.

But the biggest problem unions face is that they have lost the PR battle. Remarkably, two-thirds of Americans tell pollsters they support unions. Yet only a fraction of American workers are included, and as we have just seen in Alabama, the main obstacle is the inability of unions to persuade individual workers that it is better to be part of a union than not to be part of a union. not be unionized.

Oddly enough, nearly half of non-union workers say they would join a union if given the chance, but what people say to pollsters and what people actually do are often two different things.

The reasons are endless, some based on class. I worked at Detroit News in the mid-1990s when it and the Detroit Free Press went on strike (a long and violent affair; I left Detroit and the strike after 18 months on the picket line), and I remember some of my fellow union journalists expressing their unease at walking a picket line with the Teamsters, even though we were fighting the same fight against the same owners.

As the country has moved from a manufacturing economy to a service economy, more and more jobs are white collar. And while office workers are just as vulnerable to workplace abuse, wage inequality, job insecurity, and other issues that unions help tackle, they tend not to consider themselves. like the kind of people who belong to a union.

Anecdotally, over the years, I have heard people reject unionism because they thought they should cede control of their working lives to union bureaucrats, or that unions are corrupt (I wonder if anyone ‘one made a dashboard of corporate illegality versus union corruption), or that they don’t need a union because they can negotiate a fine on their own.

But that misses out on improving health care and other social benefits that unions have more power (for the community as a whole as well), established grievance procedures in case a worker is targeted by a worker. boss, job security and a fixed formula for determining both the order of layoffs when they are needed and severance pay when they occur.

The organizing campaign in Alabama could turn out to be a one-time event. He attracted a lot of attention, including strange political comrades, the senses. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) And Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Partly because the target was Amazon, not the most popular company in the country. But it’s been a long campaign from the start, another reason it got so much attention (we love a good David and Goliath story, until Goliath wins).

The Great South has always been difficult to organize, and despite persistent accounts of sometimes deplorable working conditions in some Amazonian facilities, wages at Bessemer exceed the prescribed minimum, and working conditions were clearly not perceived by workers. de Bessemer as bad enough to regroup and demand changes.

Although the reader failed at Bessemer, that does not mean that similar readers will be insufficient elsewhere. I am sure the union officials will digest the organizing plan and the results and figure out how to do it better next time.

But that avoids the bigger problem. American unions must not only persuade American workers that they are relevant, but they must make it clear that they are vital and that a key step in restoring the American middle class is to restore the role of unions by gaining greater share of workers. spoils of their own labor.