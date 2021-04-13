Connect with us

Business

Amazon is not fighting |

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Well, it was a brave effort, this drive to organize workers at an Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama, which resulted in an even more embarrassing defeat than the vote count suggested.

Almost 6,000 workers were reportedly covered by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union, but only just over half of eligible workers bothered to vote. Of those who voted, only 738 workers supported the union, 1,000 votes less than those who opposed.

Another 500 ballots were not counted after being contested (mainly by management), but even if you add all of those on the yes side (highly unlikely) that would mean a maximum of 20% of workers who voted for unionize, and the percentage in reality is probably much lower.

Ouch.

The game has been stacked against unions for decades through federal laws, state labor rights standards, and questionable legal rulings, among other factors.

But the biggest problem unions face is that they have lost the PR battle. Remarkably, two-thirds of Americans tell pollsters they support unions. Yet only a fraction of American workers are included, and as we have just seen in Alabama, the main obstacle is the inability of unions to persuade individual workers that it is better to be part of a union than not to be part of a union. not be unionized.

Oddly enough, nearly half of non-union workers say they would join a union if given the chance, but what people say to pollsters and what people actually do are often two different things.

The reasons are endless, some based on class. I worked at Detroit News in the mid-1990s when it and the Detroit Free Press went on strike (a long and violent affair; I left Detroit and the strike after 18 months on the picket line), and I remember some of my fellow union journalists expressing their unease at walking a picket line with the Teamsters, even though we were fighting the same fight against the same owners.

As the country has moved from a manufacturing economy to a service economy, more and more jobs are white collar. And while office workers are just as vulnerable to workplace abuse, wage inequality, job insecurity, and other issues that unions help tackle, they tend not to consider themselves. like the kind of people who belong to a union.

Anecdotally, over the years, I have heard people reject unionism because they thought they should cede control of their working lives to union bureaucrats, or that unions are corrupt (I wonder if anyone ‘one made a dashboard of corporate illegality versus union corruption), or that they don’t need a union because they can negotiate a fine on their own.

But that misses out on improving health care and other social benefits that unions have more power (for the community as a whole as well), established grievance procedures in case a worker is targeted by a worker. boss, job security and a fixed formula for determining both the order of layoffs when they are needed and severance pay when they occur.

The organizing campaign in Alabama could turn out to be a one-time event. He attracted a lot of attention, including strange political comrades, the senses. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) And Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Partly because the target was Amazon, not the most popular company in the country. But it’s been a long campaign from the start, another reason it got so much attention (we love a good David and Goliath story, until Goliath wins).

The Great South has always been difficult to organize, and despite persistent accounts of sometimes deplorable working conditions in some Amazonian facilities, wages at Bessemer exceed the prescribed minimum, and working conditions were clearly not perceived by workers. de Bessemer as bad enough to regroup and demand changes.

Although the reader failed at Bessemer, that does not mean that similar readers will be insufficient elsewhere. I am sure the union officials will digest the organizing plan and the results and figure out how to do it better next time.

But that avoids the bigger problem. American unions must not only persuade American workers that they are relevant, but they must make it clear that they are vital and that a key step in restoring the American middle class is to restore the role of unions by gaining greater share of workers. spoils of their own labor.

Scott Martelle is a writer for the Los Angeles Times.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: