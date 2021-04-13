Global shares gain mainly as Chinese exports increase





TOKYO Global shares were mostly higher on Tuesday with growing hopes of a global economic rebound despite the surge in coronavirus cases in many places. The French CAC 40 gained 0.3% at the start of the session to 6,181.52, while the German DAX edged up 0.2% to 15,251.55. The UK FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1% to 6,885.07. US stocks were set for a slow start, with the future for industrials Dow up 0.1% to 33,656.0. Futures on S&P 500 also advanced less than 0.1% to 4,121.38. China said its exports grew nearly 31% in March, in line with expectations, but weaker than the 60% growth seen in the first two months of the year. Growing business activity reflects higher demand in overseas markets, even as some countries reinstate precautions to counter growing numbers of new infections. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to close at 29,751.61. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.1% to 3,169.08. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 was up less than 0.1% to 6,976.90. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose 0.2% to 28,497.25, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.5% to 3,396.47. A d Robert Carnell, regional director of Asia-Pacific research at ING, expects trade in the region to be tentative as investors wait for data that will help assess recovery from the damage caused by the pandemic. Aside from Chinese trade data, Asian markets, like others, will be in suspense pending the release of major US inflation figures in March later today, ”he said in a statement. report. Profit season is approaching and corporate results could point the direction of future growth as nations gradually emerge from the damage caused by the pandemic. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo report Wednesday, while Bank of America and Citigroup report Thursday. Concerns persist over recent outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, including Brazil and the state of Michigan in the U.S. Earlier this week, Japan, which is lagging the world in rolling out the vaccine, called for government-backed measures to curb the recent outbreak of the disease in some areas. A d In Thailand, authorities are warning of a potential explosion of cases after numerous new infections were discovered in people attending clubs and other places of entertainment. In energy trading, benchmark US crude added 15 cents to $ 59.85 a barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 38 cents Monday at $ 50.70 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, gained 23 cents to $ 63.51 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar edged down to 109.36 Japanese yen from 109.40 yen on Monday night. The euro slipped to $ 1.1902 from $ 1.1911.

