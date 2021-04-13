Inflection Resources Announces Private Placement Canadian Stock Exchange: AUCU.CN

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Do not distribute to United States wire services or broadcast in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 13, 2021: Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU / OTCQB: AUCUF / FSE: 5VJ) (the “Company” or “Inflection”) is pleased to announce that it is proposing to undertake a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $ 3,000,000 (the placement) through the sale of up to 9,375 000 units (the units) at a price of $ 0.32 per Unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable for another common share at a price of $ 0.50 for a term of two years.

The proceeds of the offering will be used for further drilling on Companys exploration projects in north New South Wales, the Carron project in Queensland and for general working capital.

Finder’s fees may be payable in connection with the offering in accordance with the policies and subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The Offer is subject to the approval of the CSE.

About inflection resources

Inflection is a technology-driven gold and copper-gold focused mining exploration company with projects in Eastern Australia where it is systematically testing a large portfolio of projects in New South Wales and across Queensland.

The Company is exploring large gold and copper-gold deposits in the interpreted northern extension of the Macquarie Arc, which is part of the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales. The Macquarie Arc is Australia’s premier gold-copper porphyry province, home to Newcrest Mining’s Cadia deposits, CMOC Northparkes deposits and Evolution Mining’s Cowal deposits, as well as numerous exploration prospects, including Boda , the recent discovery made by Alkane Resources.

