Connect with us

Business

Inflection Resources Announces Private Placement Canadian Stock Exchange: AUCU.CN

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Vancouver, British Columbia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Do not distribute to United States wire services or broadcast in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 13, 2021: Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU / OTCQB: AUCUF / FSE: 5VJ) (the “Company” or “Inflection”) is pleased to announce that it is proposing to undertake a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $ 3,000,000 (the placement) through the sale of up to 9,375 000 units (the units) at a price of $ 0.32 per Unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable for another common share at a price of $ 0.50 for a term of two years.

The proceeds of the offering will be used for further drilling on Companys exploration projects in north New South Wales, the Carron project in Queensland and for general working capital.

Finder’s fees may be payable in connection with the offering in accordance with the policies and subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The Offer is subject to the approval of the CSE.

About inflection resources

Inflection is a technology-driven gold and copper-gold focused mining exploration company with projects in Eastern Australia where it is systematically testing a large portfolio of projects in New South Wales and across Queensland.

The Company is exploring large gold and copper-gold deposits in the interpreted northern extension of the Macquarie Arc, which is part of the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales. The Macquarie Arc is Australia’s premier gold-copper porphyry province, home to Newcrest Mining’s Cadia deposits, CMOC Northparkes deposits and Evolution Mining’s Cowal deposits, as well as numerous exploration prospects, including Boda , the recent discovery made by Alkane Resources.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.inflectionresources.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

“Alistair Waddell”
President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb
Head of Investor Relations
+1 (778) 867-5016

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, forward-looking statements). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offer, the use of proceeds from the Offer, other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Significant risk factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include the inability to obtain acceptance of the Offer by the CSE, inability to use the proceeds of the Offer as expected, the inability to raise sufficient funds on the terms offered or not at all. and the risks associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that the actual results and timing of exploration and development will differ from those expected by management.. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release have been prepared based on the assumptions and expectations of management, including that the acceptance of the CSE for the Offer will be obtained, the Company may use the proceeds of the Offer as expected, the required fundraising will be completed, along with the other assumptions disclosed in this press release and the risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise provided by applicable securities legislation.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAW, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS SERVICES OR FOR BROADCAST USE IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL ANY SECURITIES AND THE COMPANY DOES NOT DO NOT REQUEST AN OFFER TO PURCHASE THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HERE. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES ACT, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE STATES. UNITED OR TO US PERSONS EXCEPT REGISTERED OR EXEMPT FROM THESE.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: