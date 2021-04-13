Don’t look now, but Bitcoin is going mainstream

Cryptocurrency is still kind of a niche and a bit confusing. The fact that he’s so loved by eccentric tech billionaires doesn’t make him seem totally normal. But despite being developed as a decentralized alternative to government-created currencies, cryptocurrency is becoming more and more legitimate.

The Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange will go public on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. PayPal now allows users to pay merchants with cryptocurrency. Visa will accept one type of payment. You can now use crypto to buy a Tesla or send money to Signal. I spoke with Gil Luria, the research director at DA Davidson. I asked him if we were in a while with crypto. The following is an edited transcript of our conversation.

Gil Luria (Photo courtesy of DA Davidson)

Gil Luria: The way I would define the moment is that we are in the convergence of finance from traditional finance, traditional business, with crypto. Crypto has been truly self-sufficient for quite some time, and there may not have been any awareness of the size of the business it has become. And we are now seeing the convergence of traditional finance and crypto. And it’s very symbolic that this week Wednesday, Coinbase is listed on the Nasdaq, and we will officially have a mega-cap company that will only do crypto.

Molly Wood: Well tell me more about how it became a really big business and mainstream finance finally feels safer about it.

Luria: So, the two big companies around crypto are the ones that provide access to crypto ramps, like Coinbase. We call them wallets or exchanges, but they are really the ramps, the gateways between crypto and government currency. The other big companies that also exist are those transaction processors that in the crypto industry are called miners, but they are really just independent transaction processes. They operate data centers that process transactions and crypto assets. These companies are quite large. We’ve seen that Coinbase just reported $ 1.8 billion in quarterly revenue, with over $ 1 billion in associated profit. There are a few other companies on this scale, and there are a few very large companies that are transaction processors who are also miners. This is a very big deal. Not to mention that crypto is a trillion dollar asset class. Many assets reside in crypto assets.

Wood: How close do you think crypto is to being a part of the consumer experience? You have PayPal which allows people to pay merchants, you can use it on Signal, buy a Tesla. Is this the next frontier?

Luria: Perhaps. I would remind people that crypto assets, Bitcoin is an example, everything is just open source software. Anyone can use it however they want. And if someone feels the need to buy their coffee with crypto assets, they can. It might not be the best and biggest use of this technology, but it is possible. It is also possible to send money to relatives in other countries. It is possible for companies to hold Bitcoin as the currency that they use to pay vendors in other countries. And it is possible to hold Bitcoin as an investment. And a lot of people do that. It’s open source software, anyone can use it however they want and some people use it to buy coffee, and that’s OK.

Wood: If more and more people are using it to buy coffee, does that mean that price volatility is less of a concern?

Luria: Not necessarily, as price volatility will continue until we know what the outcome will be. The reason we have such volatility in the prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets is that there is a world where Bitcoin is all money, where all companies, all governments, all people. use Bitcoin like money. You may think this probability is low, there are other people who think it is possible and unlikely. So, as long as it is possible, in which case each Bitcoin would be worth $ 1 million, it is also possible that Bitcoin will become worthless, another crypto asset will become more valuable, better for the purposes people want to use it for and Bitcoin goes to zero. And when you have an asset that is worth $ 0 or $ 1 million, price discovery is a process of volatility. It moves a lot. This is what we have seen over the past 11 years, and this is probably what we will see in the future as well. I don’t know if the volatility will go away. And the people who use it for transactions don’t make it go away per se.

Wood: I mean, it’s interesting, I had a chat this weekend with some friends. We are still at the point where your friends who are not very connected ask you to explain Bitcoin. So I was having this conversation with a friend about it. And there is always this feeling that “isn’t it essentially imaginary?” But I wonder, if we’re at the point where this invented thing is a trillion dollar asset class, it looks like no one is going to let it fail.

Luria: Yeah, that’s a great point. It’s a trillion dollar asset class that has been building for 11 years. If it were to fail as a whole system and disappear, this would have happened already. But of course, the more people learn about it, the more they believe there is something in it. The more they believe that crypto assets are useful, the more they believe that there is something they can do, that there is something that other people will do. This is how it all comes together. When people ask me, “Well, it’s all fantasy. It’s just what you believe, ”I remind them that you need to step back and think about what money is. Most money transactions today are also done electronically because we believe there is money in the bank. Crypto is no different from any type of money in this regard.

Wood: And you seem to be saying that all companies will end up getting involved in crypto in one way or another.

Luria: I think so, and that’s because if you were to design the Internet today from scratch, if you were to design the financial system today from scratch, you would design a decentralized system, a system whereby everything. no one can trade value with any other person. without intermediary. In a nutshell, that’s what crypto is. And so, it is likely that we will migrate to a world where transactions are done without intermediaries because it is more efficient, because it costs less, because it is faster.

Wood: I mean, what’s so interesting, no, is that we’re at a point where Visa, PayPal, they’ve got to be in this game, but it’s an existential threat, right, on some level?

Luria: Absolutely. They are the middle person. And a large part of the fees they collect are attributable to their intermediary power. And they’re going to have to adapt their business to the new reality. And this is something that is very difficult for business to do. When your business is doing really well, it is very easy to believe that it will continue forever and not adapt to new technology. And most businesses will fail, and that’s okay. But some companies will be able to adapt.

Wood: So, despite the influence and impact that cryptocurrencies have already had, you seem to be describing many larger earthquakes to come.

Luria: Absolutely. So far, crypto has really followed a parallel path. We are at a time when it is starting to look like convergence is starting to happen. And if it does, it will transform many industries and many businesses. If you think of our set [gross domestic product]I would say that around 20% of our GDP comes from intermediaries who facilitate transactions between people who do not know each other. Once you have all the decentralized systems, what these companies do must be completely different from what they do today.

The Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange is expected to go public on Wednesday. (Justin Tallis / Getty Images)

Let’s talk about Coinbase in more detail for a second, because its valuation is banana-boned. Depending on its public release, Coinbase is valued between $ 50 billion and $ 100 billion. And remember, this is an exchange for trading cryptocurrency assets. So it’s like the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq. A CNBC The article I read points out that the Intercontinental Exchange, which operates the NYSE, is valued at $ 65 billion and the Nasdaq at $ 25 billion. So, as you can imagine, some analysts of MarketWatch point out that the assessment is ridiculous. Not necessarily because the crypto has problems, but because it will be so successful that the market is likely to be crowded with other exchanges. And then Coinbase will have to lower its trading fees to keep up with the competition and therefore reduce the profits it would need to be valued at $ 100 billion. But I can tell you one thing, it’s gonna be fun to watch.

And it’s likely that a lot of unexpected characters will make a lot of money, like rapper Nas real name Nasir Jones. According to Yahoo finance, Nas has an investment company that got started on Coinbase very early on. He is now set to make something like $ 100 million when the company goes public.

And just for fun, here’s a link to a 2013 article that references the first note that Gil Luria wrote on Bitcoin, which he says is the first of any Wall Street analyst. He said he believed Bitcoin could be worth 10 to 100 times its current value, which the authors clearly and subtly believe is insane. The trading price at that time was $ 998. At the time of writing this it was trading at $ 59,000 or around the middle of Luria’s range.