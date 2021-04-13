Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, April 13
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow to open lower after FDA halt J&J Covid vaccine
Traders on the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSEa
Dow futures fell on Tuesday after the FDA and CDC recommended a break in the use of the one-shot Covid vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Federal health agencies said they were reviewing reports from six recipients who had rare and severe blood clotting problems. Dow J&J stock fell 2.5% in pre-market trading.
The Dow and S&P 500 started the week lower, shattering three-game winning streaks and sinking from Friday’s closing records. The Nasdaq broke a two-game winning streak. The high-tech index, at the end of Monday, was 1.7% from its record close in February.
2. J&J says it works with federal regulators
A box of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson is pictured at the Grubb Pharmacy in Capitol Hill on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Appeal, Inc. | Getty Images
In a statement, J&J said there was “no clear causal relationship” between the rare blood clotting events and its Covid vaccine. The US drug giant has also said it is working with regulators. All six cases occurred in women aged 18 to 48, with symptoms developing six to 13 days after receiving the vaccine. The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to examine the cases in more detail, federal health regulators said on Tuesday. The FDA is also investigating the cases.
3. Consumer prices are higher than expected
A line of shoppers wait to enter the BJ Wholesale Club Marketplace at the Palisades Center shopping mall during the coronavirus outbreak in West Nyack, New York, March 14, 2020.
Facebook Facebook logo Register on Facebook to communicate with Mike Segar Reuters
Yields on Treasuries rose on Tuesday after the release of a key inflation report was stronger than expected. The government said consumer prices rose 0.6%, with the base rate excluding food and energy up 0.3%. Year-over-year consumer prices rose 2.6%, the highest since August 2018, boosted by a strong economic recovery. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading around 1.68%.
4. Bitcoin hits new high before Coinbase debuts
A representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency is seen in front of a stock chart in this illustration.
In view of Ruvic | Reuters
Bitcoin hit a record high of over $ 63,000 on Tuesday, as investors awaited the much-anticipated debut of the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase is expected to go public on Wednesday with a direct listing that could value the company as much as $ 100 billion more than major operators of trading platforms like Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange. Crypto investors are hailing the company’s debut as a major milestone for the industry after years of skepticism from Wall Street and regulators.
5. Grab agrees to go public as part of the world’s largest SPAC merger
The Grab Holdings Inc. app is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in Singapore on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Ore Huiying | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Giant Southeast Asian Grab goes public through a record-breaking merger of SPAC with Altimeter Growth Corp., valued at nearly $ 40 billion. Grab, backed by Softbank, will receive around $ 4.5 billion in cash, including $ 4 billion in a private investment in a private equity deal. Grab, ranked # 16 on last year’s CNBC Disruptor 50 list, offers a range of digital services such as transportation, food delivery, hotel reservations, online banking, mobile payments and insurance services from its app.
Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC Coronavirus Blog.
