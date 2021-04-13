Credit Suisse reduces bonus accumulations after the Archegos coup





Credit Suisse Group AG reduced the amount spent on employee bonuses by hundreds of millions of dollars and used the savings to limit the financial consequences of the implosion of Archegos Capital Management. Reduction of accrued charges for staff compensation and others punctual The items added about $ 600 million to underlying first quarter pre-tax profit, which is expected to be just over $ 3.7 billion, a person familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity. to discuss internal information. Photographer: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment on the figures, which had been reported earlier by the Financial Times. Premiums are accrued quarterly on a pro rata basis, so the bank could set aside more the rest of the year to offset the cuts. Credit Suisse CEO faces anger in the ranks over Archegos Mess Credit Suisse became the big loser in global investment banks’ race to exit trading positions as Archegos collapsed, pushing it to a pre-tax loss of 900 million francs ($ 975 million) for the quarter and causing a restructuring of management. The bank, which is also facing the collapse of a group of supply chain finance funds, has previously said management will not get a bonus for last year. Compensation and benefits are among the biggest operating expenses for banks, so reducing provisions for variable compensation provides leverage to react quickly to headwinds and losses. Credit Suisse set aside 2.3 billion francs to pay in the first quarter of last year, down from 2.5 billion francs the year before, as the start of the Covid- 19 forced lenders to protect their finances. The bank now faces the difficult prospect of keeping star traders, traders and other high-profile employees on board in the uncertainty of future losses and indemnities, especially after the decline in stocks used in connection with the claims. salary packages in recent weeks. The successes of Greensill and Archegos have dashed the benefits of what the bank said it had been a banner in the first quarter, particularly at investment banking. Along with employee dissatisfaction, the bank is also grappling with the fallout from Greensill on its institutional and retail clients and the degree of losses that investors in $ 10 billion supply chain funds will ultimately have to bear. Credit Swiss Makes $ 1.7 billion Greensill-Related funds repayment The bank said on Tuesday that it plans to make an additional payment of $ 1.7 billion to investors in the funds, bringing the amount repaid so far to around $ 4.8 billion. He plans to do another update by the end of the month. Credit Suisse is expected to release its first quarter results on April 22. (Add Gottstein’s challenges in the sixth paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

