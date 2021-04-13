Will Moderna’s Worse Vaccine Side Effects Increase Pfizer’s Fortune?

Three COVID-19 vaccines are currently available to Americans. One of them, however, faces some challenges. Johnson & johnson will not be able to deliver as many doses of its vaccine in the coming weeks as originally planned due to manufacturing issues at a contractor’s facilities. Questions have also arisen as to whether the vaccine could cause blood clots in very rare cases.

With these headwinds for J&J, the vaccines developed by Modern (NASDAQ: ARNM) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) (with his partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX)) are in high demand. Both vaccines have very high levels of efficacy. Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech have entered into supply agreements with the United States for 300 million doses each.

But new research seems to indicate that people who receive Moderna’s vaccine are more likely to experience reactions and side effects. Could this latest news boost Pfizer’s fortunes?

No more side effects for Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines use the same approach. Messenger RNA (mRNA) is injected into the body. This mRNA contains instructions to produce proteins identical to the spike protein on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. The body then develops antibodies and T cells that can fight the virus in the future, providing protection against infection.

Since both vaccines use this same approach, similar side effects have been reported in clinical studies conducted by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech. The most common reactions included pain at the injection sites, fatigue and headache.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tracked data on adverse reactions from both vaccines in the agency’s V-safe surveillance system. Last week, scientists at the CDC published an article in the online medical journal JAMA that analyzed V-safe data recorded between December 14, 2020 and February 28, 2021.

This analysis showed that 73.9% of those surveyed in the V-safe system experienced side effects after taking the first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The number was lower – 65.4% – for people receiving the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

It was a similar story after the second dose of each vaccine. Of those who received Moderna’s vaccine, 81.9% reported experiencing side effects. Of those receiving the Pfizer vaccine, 68.6% reported a reaction after the second dose.

A positive effect for Pfizer?

Pfizer has previously reported slightly higher efficacy for its COVID-19 vaccine than Moderna. Is the data showing that its vaccine produces fewer side effects potentially good news for the large pharmaceutical stockpile? Perhaps.

The United States already has more than enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ordered to immunize all Americans this year. Several other developed countries have also entered into major supply agreements with various vaccine manufacturers. It is possible that Pfizer will receive more orders due to the competitive advantages of its vaccine over Moderna’s vaccine. However, the short-term impact on the Pfizer share price would likely be relatively small.

That could be another story in the long run, however. When countries do not have to scramble to obtain vaccine doses, they could (and probably will) place more emphasis on the efficacy and safety profiles of the vaccines they purchase. It just might give Pfizer a head start over Moderna.

A relatively modest 10% increase in doses ordered each year could translate into well over $ 1 billion for Pfizer. Even after sharing its profits with BioNTech, the big drug maker would make a lot more money if it could beat Moderna in the post-pandemic market.

Change of dynamics

However, don’t put the cart before the horse. There are far too many shifting dynamics in the COVID-19 vaccine space that could outweigh any advantage Pfizer may have linked to the latest CDC data.

Probably the most important thing to keep in mind is the emergence of new variants. Pfizer and BioNTech have started testing a third booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna is testing a modified version of its mRNA vaccine that specifically targets the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa.

Moderna’s vaccine could demonstrate significantly greater efficacy against the South African variant than Pfizer’s vaccine. If that happens, a slightly lower risk of side effects probably wouldn’t help Pfizer compete with Moderna. It’s also possible that another COVID-19 vaccine could get clearance or approval later, which is even safer and more effective than vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.

Still, the good news continues to come for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. This could boost investor confidence in the stock. This is a side effect that Pfizer would like to see.