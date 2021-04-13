Fortuna Releases Sustainability Report 2020 Toronto Stock Exchange: FVI





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has released its 2020 Sustainability Report which is aligned with Global Reporting Initiative standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining Standard. The sustainability report includes a ESG for investors and shares Fortunas’ sustainable development commitments for 2021 to 2025 on the main environmental, social and governance indicators according to an updated materiality assessment. The company has also started aligning its climate reporting with the recommendations of the Climate-Related Financial Reporting Task Force. Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, the global events of 2020 and the constraints implemented in the context of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic have reinforced the importance of sustainable development, good governance , risk management and strong stakeholder relationships. Mr Ganoza added: We remain focused on the sustainable extraction of silver and gold, while generating long-term shared value for our shareholders through efficient production, mitigating impacts on the environment. environment and social responsibility. Mr. Ganoza concluded that sustainability has always been, and continues to be, an integral part of our operations. Highlights of the 2020 Sustainable Development Report Zero tailings dam incidents, zero major spills and zero significant environmental fines

A continuing trend of reducing freshwater withdrawals and consumption

Zero work-related fatalities among employees and contractors

An increase in the percentage of female employees to 20%, and an increase in the percentage of women in management positions to 17%

No significant disputes with local communities

No confirmed cases of corruption, discrimination or human rights violations The sustainable development report for fiscal year 2020 is available on Fortunas website .

