One dead, several others, including a child, injured in South Memphis crash





MEMPHIS, Tennessee A three vehicle crash in southern Memphis left one person dead and several others, including a child, injured. Six ambulances were called into the Third Street and Essex Avenue area after the crash around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to reports. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while three adults were taken to hospital in critical condition. A male child has been transported from the stage and is expected to be fine. Alexander Thompson told WREG’s Jerrita Patterson that the sound of the crash was so loud it woke him from a deep sleep on Tuesday morning. Looking outside, his worst fears were confirmed. “It’s uninterrupted traffic. Zoom, zoom, zoom, zoom, zoom, ”he says. It was a chain reaction accident that Dietrick Smith said he had failed to escape. “It was very scary to see a car come down on the wrong side of the street as it passed 80,” he said. He said his first reaction was to help others who were trapped, including the little child. “I would give him about four months, I guess. She was small. She was in her car seat and then the guy behind her – who was sitting next to her – was thrown in the front seat. So it was a blessing for the baby, ”he said. Neighbors said the crash could easily have been much worse. “Thank goodness it wasn’t busier or later because there would have been more casualties than there are now,” Thompson said. The cause of the accident has not been determined.



