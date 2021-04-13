Recall of Meow Mix dry cat food for potential Salmonella contamination





The JM Smucker Company has announced a limited voluntary recall of two lots of the 30-pound bags of Meow mix Original Choice dry cat food due to potential Salmonella contamination. The company has not received any reports of illness or adverse reactions from pets and has issued this recall as a precaution. The affected products were sold in select Walmart stores in IL, MO, NE, NM, OK, UT, WI and WY. No other Meow mix the products are affected by this recall. If pet parents have any products that match the following description, they should stop giving them to their cats and get rid of them immediately. This information can be found on the bottom and back of each bag. Image captured from US FDA website on 4/13/2021. (FDA) Salmonella may affect cats eating a product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and can be spread to humans by handling contaminated pet products, particularly if they have not washed their hands after coming into contact with cat food, food surfaces and / or cats that have been in contact with the affected product. Healthy people infected with Salmonella should be monitored for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, bloody diarrhea or diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can cause more serious conditions including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after coming in contact with this product should contact their health care provider. PET FEED RECALL: The JM Smucker Company is recalling two lots of Meow Mix Original dry cat food (sold in 30 lb bags) due to possible contamination with Salmonella, which poses a risk to animal health. pets and their human caregivers https://t.co/j5GS7MU80m pic.twitter.com/LPmLUMj6JW – FDA CVM (@FDAanimalhealth) April 12, 2021 Symptoms of Salmonella infection in cats can include vomiting or diarrhea. Some cats may not develop diarrhea, but may have decreased appetite, fever, and excessive salivation. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and is exhibiting these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. Some cats may not appear sick but can pass the infection on to other pets and people in the house. Parents of pets who have questions or wish to report adverse reactions should call 1-888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or visit www.meowmix.com/contact-usDisclaimer regarding external links. This recall is being carried out in cooperation with the United States Food and Drug Administration. To report a correction or typo, please send an email [email protected] Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.







