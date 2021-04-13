SRHI Inc. announces filing of final prospectus Toronto Stock Exchange: SRHI

/ DO NOT DISTRIBUTE TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR BROADCAST USE, DIRECT OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR IN UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – (TSX: SRHI) – SRHI Inc. (“SRHI“or the”Company) announced today that it has received a receipt for its final prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec) in connection with its previously announced offering of 18,200,000 shares of the Company (Units) on a bought deal basis, priced at C $ 0.55 per unit (on Offer price) for an aggregate gross proceeds of CAN $ 10,010,000 (the Offer). Each unit consists of one ordinary share (each Unit share) in the capital of the Company and a subscription warrant for ordinary shares (each To guarantee). Each warrant may be exercised against one common share of the Company at an exercise price of Cdn $ 0.70 for a period of 18 months from the closing of the offering.

PI Financial Corp. and Eight Capital act as co-principal underwriters and associate bookrunners (together, the Co-underwriters) in their own name and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (jointly with the co-underwriters, the Subscribers) within the framework of the Offer.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part and from time to time at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the offering at the offering price.

The net proceeds of the Offer will be used to finance the advancement and exploration of the Companys Minera Tres Valles flagship project and for working capital and general corporate needs.

The offering is expected to close on or around April 16, 2021, subject to certain closing conditions, including final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act) or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States nationals unless registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or ‘an exemption from such registration.

About SRHI Inc.

SRHI is a Toronto-based publicly traded company and its primary operating activity is its 70% interest in the producing MTV copper mine in Salamanca, Chile. For more information on SRHI, please see www.srhi.ca .

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “want”, “plan”, “should”, “believe”, “plan” , “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the use of the proceeds of the offering, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering, the expected closing date of the offering, the jurisdictions in which the units will be offered for sale and regulatory approvals in connection with the offering, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Although SRHI believes that forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievement. There is no guarantee that the Offer will be carried out on the terms offered or not at all. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which these forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, as the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. correct. Because forward-looking statements and information deal with future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements if the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect or if one or more risks or other factors materialize. Readers are cautioned that the above list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Other risk factors that could affect the business or financial results of the Company are included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2021 and can be found on the SEDAR website (www.sedar. com). The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events. or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely on such information as of any other date. Although the Company may choose to do so, the Company has no obligation and does not undertake to update this information at any given time, except as required by law.

